Superman’s dominance at the domestic box office remains unhinged with the two new releases. The new DCU will have a great start at the end of this movie’s theatrical run, as it is tracking to be a blockbuster. James Gunn’s film has already become the highest-grossing comic book movie of the year, surpassing the domestic haul of MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Gunn’s DC movie is the seventh film of the year to cross a major milestone at the domestic box office. Despite much backlash and concerns, it is #1 in the domestic box office chart. It is also on track to hit the $250 million mark in North America.

Superman’s 2nd weekend collection at the North American box office

Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, Superman starring David Corenswet in the leading role collected $57.2 million at the North American box office on its second three-day weekend. It maintains strong legs domestically, experiencing a decline of -54.2% only from last weekend, when it opened in the theaters. The DC flick is still #1 in the domestic box office chart.

Recorded the 5th biggest second weekend in the history of DC movies

David Corenswet’s film joined the likes of The Batman and Wonder Woman as one of the biggest second weekends in the history of DC movies. The 2025 flick is at #5 with its $57.2 million second weekend gross.

Check out the top 5 biggest second weekends at the domestic box office for DC films.

The Dark Knight – $75.2 million The Batman – $66.5 million The Dark Knight Rises – $62.1 million Wonder Woman – $58.5 million Superman – $57.2 million

Crosses $200 million & Captain America 4’s domestic haul to achieve a glorious feat in North America

Captain America: Brave New World was released in February, and despite the positive reviews, it had an underwhelming run at the box office. However, Captain America 4 managed to cross the $200 million mark domestically. It collected $200.5 million domestically in North America and was the highest-grossing comic book movie.

Superman has crossed the $200 million mark and hit $235.03 million cume in North America, achieving the title of highest-grossing comic book movie of the year. It is also the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically. James Gunn‘s Superman was released in theaters on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $235.03 million

International – $171.8 million

Worldwide – $406.8 million

