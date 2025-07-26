The previous episode of Days of Our Lives witnessed Gwen and Gabi’s old animosity resurfacing again. Doug and Julie shared a bittersweet goodbye, and he left town. Susan tried to help Johnny, while Marlena had a health scare when she collapsed. And then, Sarah confided in Brady.

From plotting and bonding to confrontation and advice, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features Julie gloating to Gwen. Tony sets his sights on reclaiming DiMera from Titan. Meanwhile, Gabi hires Steve. Is this going to be a fruitful partnership? When Marlena opens up to Kayla, will she confess what has been bothering her and affecting her health?

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Johnny’s trial gets underway. After being delayed due to Marlena, it’s time for the battle to begin. EJ is pitted against Belle. How will this go? Kate and Philip catch up while Jada gives Stephanie a hard time. How will she react? What will these new conversations and meetings eventually lead to?

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

When Susan warns EJ, will she take up her advice? Holly bonds with Maggie while Tate is crushed. Is he reeling from the lies Sophia has told him about their child? Chanel and Johnny focus on the future. Is there any hope for them in this case? Sarah confronts Sophia, but how will it go?

Thursday, July 31, 2025

EJ and Chad question Susan’s newfound power. Is this going to change the tide? Xander and Sarah navigate through their new relationship. How will this look? Kayla advises Steve. And then there’s Alex, who tries to calm Stephanie. Will he be able to offer her the comfort she needs?

Friday, August 1, 2025

The week’s final episode sees Chad and Cat ending up stuck together unexpectedly. Will this finally cause sparks to fly? EJ drops hints about big plans ahead. Is this related to the courtroom battle or the hospital? Marlena questions Rachel. Is the matriarch doubting what the little girl saw? Xander dines with Gwen while Brady and Sarah bond. How will this change things? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Tengen Uzui’s Three Wives In Demon Slayer: A Rare & Powerful Backstory Explored In The Entertainment District Arc

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News