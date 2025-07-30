The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed an exquisite fashion show on the terrace of the famed La Canzone Del Mare featuring renowned Italian designer Luisa Beccaria. Eric toasted to the crowd in Italy while Brooke and Ridge enjoyed a bat ride together without anyone around.

The personal life drama and friction is about to touch the roof with the Italy trip acting as a big catalyst in the lives of Brooke, Ridge, Nick, and Taylor. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 30, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features the fashion show continuing, but will drama follow? Italy not only has gorgeous views and landscapes, but it’s also the place where Forrester Creations employees have arrived for some new fashion unveiling and a break from the fast-paced life of Los Angeles.

The fashion house recently unveiled a new collaboration with an Italian designer, and the elegance and luxury were unmatched. The spotlight was on the designs as models walked, and the audience swooned. Fashion might be the focus, but there are other things happening in the background.

Drama never seems to leave the Forresters, and that’s the reason behind the friction between father and son. Eric makes his intentions clear: He wants Ridge and Brooke to reunite in Italy. He is the patriarch of the family and the one who thinks his orders are to be followed by all.

He is using the same strategy on his son. Eric is desperate to see Ridge and Brooke reunite and thinks Italy is the perfect place for them. He is adamant about seeing them back together, even though Ridge is engaged to Taylor and has made it clear that he is beyond happy with her.

Eric doesn’t really care about what Ridge wants out of his life, does he? When he tells Ridge to make a decision, how will the latter react? Will he ask his father to stop pushing the narrative of Brooke being the only woman for him? Or will he simply let his father steam and spout?

Ridgle claims he sees a future with Taylor again and has no interest in returning to Brooke, no matter how much anyone forces him to. Will he stick to his guns, or will he eventually get swayed? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more.

