The previous episode of General Hospital saw Drew and Willow’s wedding ceremony beginning and later delivering into a mess. Jason tracked down Liesl Obrecht to get answers about Britt. Brennan issued orders to Josslyn. while Kristina confided in Michael about the mistakes she made recently.

And how she has recruited Cody to flirt with Ava. Last but definitely not the least, Molly picked a random fight with Cody. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama that revolves around Port Charles people.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 29, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Jason and Liesl discussing Britt. Now that he has tracked her down, he is confronting her about Britt. After all, he thought he saw Britt at the airport and has since been desperate for some answers. Who better to ask than Britt’s mother herself? Will he get them?

Is Liesl going to admit that Britt is alive? Is this going to give Jason even more determination to locate where Britt is? On the other hand, Curtis offers an apology. Is this to Nina? After all, he did spill the bombshell in front of Willow hoping to cancel the wedding. And it was successful.

Will Nina be the one he is apologizing to? Will she forgive him? And then there’s Portia who consoles Nina. Is she having a chat with Nina alongside her husband Curtis regarding the fallout at Drew and Willow’s wedding that went awry? Tracy and Cody are pleased. What could this be about now?

Are their plans running along successfully? Is that what the smiles and glee is about? Elsewhere, Martin gets intriguing information. What has he found out now? Is this related to Drew and his shenanigans? Or is this actually about Tracy instead? And then lastly, the wedding that turned into chaos.

Willow walked down the aisle after finding out that Drew was sleeping with her mother Nina while he was also pursuing her. When it was time for the vows, Willow shocked Drew by asking him about his fling with Nina. She then lashed out at him and accused him of ruining everything in her life.

Willow stated that it was because of Drew that her marriage with Michael fell apart and why she lost her kids Wiley and Amelia. Drew tried to keep his gaslighting and manipulation on but Willow finally connected the dots. She then stormed away and called off the wedding. Stay tuned for more.

