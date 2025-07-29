Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, once ruled the box office and stacked up one hit after another, before becoming one of the highest-paid movie stars in the world. Then his big plans for building lasting franchises slipped away. Black Adam and Jungle Cruise stalled without sequels, and there has been no clear movement on Red Notice or Red One.

Yet, in an unexpected turn, Rampage from 2018 has found new life on streaming, reaching the seventh spot on Netflix’s worldwide charts on July 28, per Flixpatrol, proving that its pull with audiences remains strong.

“Rampage” is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s best moviepic.twitter.com/HTbkaHLlE9 — the Kaiju & Mecha account ever (@Otakusatsu) November 22, 2023

James Gunn And The DC Shake-Up

Not long ago, while promoting Superman, James Gunn brought up Dwayne Johnson’s failed attempt to reshape DC movies. Johnson had been betting on Black Adam for more than a decade, hoping it would give him a powerful new franchise after a rough stretch. He even announced Henry Cavill’s Superman return, convinced it would shift the balance of the DC universe.

Instead, the movie fell flat, and critics and audiences alike turned away. James Gunn was brought in to lead DC Studios. One of his first steps was to move on from Cavill and close the door on Johnson’s bold plan.

The Rock Shifts Gears With The Smashing Machine

Johnson, after facing those setbacks, admitted that Black Adam was being pushed aside and started looking for a fresh start. His next move is The Smashing Machine, a sports drama directed by one of the Safdie brothers, which trades explosive spectacle for a grounded true story. The shift marks a sharp contrast from Rampage, where a giant gorilla once flipped him off and audiences loved it.

Rampage’s Success Story & Streaming Availability

Rampage itself had strong names behind it. The film, written by Carlton Cuse of Lost and Ryan J. Condal of House of the Dragon, and directed by Brad Peyton, who also helmed San Andreas, brought in $428 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. It became one of the most successful video game adaptations ever, holding a 51% Rotten Tomatoes score with an even better 71% audience rating.

For those who want to revisit it, the film is streaming on Netflix in South and Central America and is available for rent on Amazon and Apple TV in the US.

Rampage Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Fantastic Four: First Steps Marks Reunion Of 4 Game Of Thrones Stars: From Pedro Pascal To Joseph Quinn

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News