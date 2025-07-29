Canadian actor, writer, and director, Ryan Gosling, is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood who has not only wooed us with his charming looks but also proved his worth as a versatile actor. He kicked off his career as a child star by featuring in the 90s’ series The All-New Mickey Mouse Club when he was just 12. So, from a very young age, he has seen it all – the highs and lows of being an actor.

Even though he was a kid while starring in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, he reportedly earned $185K per week for about 13 weeks in total during the filming, which is quite a lot. But Gosling achieved fame after featuring in the rom-com Notebook alongside Rachel McAdams. And from then on, his paycheck only doubled. So do you know how much his salary jumped from Notebook to La La Land?

How Much Did Ryan Gosling Earn For The Notebook?

Based on the popular novel of the same name written by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook is a rom-com that follows two young people, Noah, a free-spirited, creative and poor boy played by Ryan Gosling and Allie (Rachel McAdams), a girl whose family is fithy rich. However, they fall in love with each other but they had to separate because of the societal structure and classism. Years later, they reunite and their passionate love for each other rushes back. At this point, Allie is engaged to Lon.

the notebook starring ryan gosling and rachel mcadams turns 20 years old this year. pic.twitter.com/YJqDI2o2hi — best of ryan gosling (@gosling_best) January 1, 2024

After realizing how powerful her love for Noah is, she returns to her first love. While the love story will leave you feeling all sorts of emotions, it will also show you how versatile Gosling is. The Notebook grossed $118 million at the worldwide box office, via Box Office Mojo. Although Gosling’s salary for the film has not been confirmed but based on reports, he took home $1 million for playing Noah.

How Much Did Ryan Gosling Receive As His Paycheck For La La Land?

However, after gaining massive recognition for his role in The Notebook, his paycheck amount gradually increased. In 2011, he featured in the film, Crazy, Stupid, Love alongwith Emma Stone for which he reportedly earned $6 million and in 2016, Ryan Gosling returned with Stone in La La Land, for which he took home $8 million, as per GOBanking Rates (via Yahoo Finance). According to Forbes, the Blade Runner 2049 actor earned $29 million in 2017, and became the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and mostly that happened because of La La Land’s success.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling rehearsing for La La Land in 2016 pic.twitter.com/LwAQw3Kg4z — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 15, 2025

So, it’s quite clear that Ryan Gosling’s salary skyrocketed as he gained popularity. For Barbie, he took home $12.5 million, as per Cosmopolitan. However, he received his highest salary for The Gray Man. As per reports, Netflix gave him $20 million for the movie.

Well, Ryan Gosling deserves all the money, don’t you think?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Did Taylor Swift Film A New Music Video After Enjoying Time Off With Boyfriend Travis Kelce?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News