Batman is about to dominate the big screen in a way we have not seen before. According to a new report, DC has mapped out a series of movies stretching all the way to 2028, each one offering a different side of the Dark Knight and his world. The lineup, from new animated ventures to live-action stories, is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious in the hero’s long history.

The Batman (2022) Director: Matt Reeves

Cinematography: Greig Fraser pic.twitter.com/XYYLNvJYcW — Cinelight (@cinelightnew) March 14, 2023

Aztec Batman Kicks Off in 2025

It all begins with Aztec Batman, which arrives on September 18, 2025. This unique animated film takes Batman in an unexpected direction, setting the stage for an era where different interpretations can exist at once. After that, September 11, 2026 will bring Clayface, a project that puts one of Batman’s most notorious villains in the spotlight before The Brave & The Bold eventually takes shape for the DCU.

The Batman 2 Leads 2027

The momentum continues into 2027 with The Batman 2, now set for October 1 after multiple delays. Following its release, 2028 (June 30) is set to deliver one of the strangest and boldest Batman-related films yet, Dynamic Duo. This project, focused on Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, blends puppetry with CGI for a style unlike anything DC has done before.

The Brave & The Bold and Potential Sequels

Alongside these, The Brave & The Bold is in active development and a third entry in Matt Reeves’ Batman saga feels all but inevitable given the success of the first film and The Penguin spin-off. Animated titles are also expected to expand, especially with DC increasingly open to experimenting with different formats, as shown by projects like Creature Commandos and the distinctive approach of Dynamic Duo.

Multiple Versions of Batman for Every Fan

According to Screenrant, this flood of Batman content could finally give every fan something to enjoy. Some films aim for darker tones, others for stylized or even unconventional storytelling and together they reflect the many faces of a hero who has been reimagined countless times over nearly a century.

Give it up for Gotham’s finest. Cheers to #SAGAwards winner Colin Farrell! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/D8SCmnYUjd — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 24, 2025

For years, fans have waited long gaps between different Batman interpretations, but that is no longer the case.

Detailed List of All Batman-Related Movies and Projects

Aztec Batman – September 18, 2025

– September 18, 2025 Clayface – September 11. 2026

– September 11. 2026 The Batman 2 – October 1, 2027

– October 1, 2027 Dynamic Duo (Dick Grayson and Jayson Todd) – June 30, 2028

– June 30, 2028 The Brave & The Bold – In development (likely by 2028)

– In development (likely by 2028) The Batman 3 – Confirmed but not officially dated

– Confirmed but not officially dated Additional Batman Movies – To be announced (likely between 2025- 2028)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Superman Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Aquaman 2’s Lifetime & Crosses A Major Milestone In Just Its 3rd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News