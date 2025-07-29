Jurassic World Rebirth crossed major box office milestones as it nears a month in theaters worldwide. Universal had pushed the project into pre-production even before selecting a director, determined to maintain tighter creative control after Jurassic World Dominion, which drew poor reviews despite passing $1 billion globally.

The decision now appears to have paid off, as Rebirth continues to climb, recently overtaking a Tim Burton blockbuster at the domestic box office.

Jurassic World Rebirth Surpasses Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The film has earned over $300 million domestically (per Box Office Mojo), moving past the $294 million lifetime domestic total of Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. That movie had been a surprise hit, collecting more than $450 million worldwide and becoming Burton’s biggest success since Alice in Wonderland ($1B) in 2010.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary

Domestic – $301.7m

International – $418.1m

Worldwide Collection – $719.8m

Before that, Burton had faced a rough stretch, with Dumbo ($353m) disappointing and Big Eyes ($29m) struggling to find an audience. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reportedly cost $100 million to make and Burton even convinced his cast to take pay cuts to bring it to life, per Collider.

The film, featuring Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega, won over audiences and holds a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mixed Reviews for Jurassic World Rebirth but Massive Global Earnings

Meanwhile, Rebirth received a cooler reception from critics, landing at 51%. Despite that, Gareth Edwards’ direction and the star power of Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali have helped the film roar past $700 million globally, proving that audiences still have an appetite for this prehistoric franchise.

