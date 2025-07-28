Superman was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and it has amassed over $500 million worldwide after three weekends. The DC movie was expected to cross a major milestone in North America this weekend, but that did not happen. However, it did achieve a different yet significant feat at the domestic box office by surpassing Sinners. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Despite the new release, the DC movie scored one of the biggest third-weekends in North America. But it feels the pressure as the David Corenswet starrer has lost 345 screens in North America. The film is also very close to beating the domestic haul of Henry Cavill starrer Man of Steel and will achieve that tonight. James Gunn’s film is trailing behind Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie’s global gross.

Superman’s collection at the domestic box office after 17 days

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the DC superhero movie collected $24.9 million on its third three-day weekend in North America. It saw a harsh dip of -57.4% from last weekend. It has registered the 4th biggest 3rd weekend of the year, beating Jurassic World Rebirth’s $23.7 million third weekend gross. It remains under A Minecraft Movie [$40.5 million], Sinners [$33.1 million], and Lilo & Stitch [$32.4 million]. It has hit $289.5 million cume domestically and is beating Man of Steel today. The numbers will be revealed later. In its theatrical run, it is tracking to earn between $370 and $405 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses Sinners as the 4th highest-grossing film of the year

James Gunn‘s movie has surpassed the domestic haul of Sinners to become the 4th highest-grossing film of the year in North America. Directed by Ryan Coogler, featuring Michael B Jordan, collected $278.57 million in its domestic run of 91 days. Superman has beaten that with its $289.5 million cume in just 17 days. It will cross the $300 million mark soon.

Worldwide collection update

This David Corenswet-starrer flick also earned the biggest third weekend ever for any film featuring Clark Kent. After its strong third weekend, the overseas gross hit $213.2 million, and allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection reached $502.7 million. In the upcoming weekend, it will move closer to the $600 million milestone.

Box Office Summary

North America – $289.5 million

International – $213.2 million

Worldwide – $502.7 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Superman Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Aquaman 2’s Lifetime & Crosses A Major Milestone In Just Its 3rd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News