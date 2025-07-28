Superman is still flying high at the box office and has now zoomed past the global haul of Aquaman 2. The film dominated the top spot in North America until this weekend. From now on, the exhibitors will keep a closer look at the box office with the DC flick facing the MCU movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The worldwide run of James Gunn’s film also depends on how it performs against this competition. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The supporting cast’s stellar performance earned more points for this DC flick. Also, the CGI dog Krypto won millions of hearts with his abundant cuteness. People are hoping that Krypto will return in the Supergirl movie starring Milly Alcock in the leading role. Comic book movies have been suffering in general, and only a handful have emerged as box office successes.

Superman at the worldwide box office

DC’s latest film, Superman, came in #2 at the domestic box office chart by the third weekend, collecting $24.9 million. It lost 345 theaters, including the IMAX screens, due to the F4 film. The movie declined by -57.5% from last weekend. It reached the $289.5 million cume at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. The film failed to hit $300 million domestically.

The film collected $19.8 million at the international box office on the third weekend. The DC flick witnessed a harsh drop of -56.2% due to the MCU movie. With that, it has hit a $213.2 million international cume over 78 markets. Adding that to the domestic cume of $289.5 million, the movie has hit $502.7 million worldwide. It will cross the $600 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $289.5 million

International – $213.2 million

Worldwide – $502.7 million

Surpassed the worldwide haul of Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 was released in 2023, and it was the last film from the DCEU. The film starring Jason Momoa collected $440.2 million in its global run, including $124.5 million in domestic gross. On its third weekend, it was surpassed by Superman’s $502.7 million worldwide collection.

It seems the film has been hit by the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it will continue to be so in the upcoming weeks as well. The DC flick, made on a massive budget of $225 million excluding the marketing cost, needs around $550-$570 million to break even at the box office. As of now, Superman is tracking to earn between $640 million and $700 million in its worldwide run. It was released in theaters on July 11.

