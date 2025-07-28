Brad Pitt-starrer F1 completed five weeks at the box office and still has a stronghold. It crossed another major milestone worldwide despite the new releases. Also, it will return to IMAX screens in August, which is a commendable achievement for the film, which was released last month. The film has the potential to surpass World War Z’s global haul and become Pitt’s biggest film as a leading man. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to reports, it has the strongest legs in China and Korea. The film is also witnessing minimal drops and maintaining a consistent performance worldwide. It remained at the top 5 in the domestic box office chart at #4 after its fifth weekend. Some of the most expensive films are dominating the theaters in North America.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

F1 completed a month at the theaters, and after 31 days, it hit $165.5 million at the North American box office. Brad Pitt‘s film collected a strong $6.2 million in its 5th weekend. It is #4 in the domestic box office chart, beating comparitively new films like Smurfs and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The film has insane legs as it only declined by -37.2% from last weekend despite losing 479 screens this past week.

Crosses $500 million milestone worldwide

The trending sports drama collected a solid $20 million from the international markets on its fifth weekend. Overseas as well, it has strong legs and declined only by -32.2% from last weekend despite the competition. The movie has hit the $344.1 million cume over 71 international markets [via Box Office Mojo]. Adding that to the domestic collection of the film, the worldwide cume hits $509.7 million.

On track to become Brad Pitt’s biggest film worldwide

As the film is gearing up for its IMAX re-release, it is now tracking to earn between $580 million and $600 million globally. Therefore, it will surpass the $540.4 million worldwide total of World War Z as Pitt’s highest-grossing film ever. The 2025 magnum opus surpassed the global haul of $497.4 million as Brad’s second-highest-grossing film ever.

F1 will return to IMAX on August 8, and it was released on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $165.5 million

International – $344.1 million

Worldwide – $509.6 million

