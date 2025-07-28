How to Train Your Dragon was released last month and is still earning strong box office numbers. It is natural for it to slow down due to new releases and the loss of theaters, but this live-action remake is adamant about setting a new franchise benchmark. It has also crossed a major milestone on its seventh weekend worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The live-action remake is currently the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise at the global box office. However, domestically, it has achieved the top rank among franchise films. It continues the success of family movies and is one of the top ten grossers of the year. The remake is the fifth highest-grossing film of the year worldwide, standing ahead of Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible 8.

Crosses the $600 million milestone worldwide on its 7th three-day weekend!

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, How to Train Your Dragon collected a solid $2.8 million on its seventh weekend at the North American box office despite losing another 502 theaters. After seven weekends, it has hit the $257.0 million cume at the domestic box office. This weekend, the live-action remake is at #7 in the domestic box office chart.

Meanwhile, in the international markets, the film grossed $5.2 million this weekend, a 39.5% decline from last weekend. With that, it has hit a $348.9 million international cume over 81 markets excluding Japan. The film has yet to be released in Japan. Allied to the $257.0 million domestic collection, its global total has reached $605.9 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America- $257.0 million

International – $348.9 million

Worldwide – $605.9 million

Inches away from becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise

The live-action remake How to Train Your Dragon is less than $20 million away from beating the global haul of How to Train Your Dragon 2 as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The second installment in the animated franchise is at #1 with a global haul of $621.5 million.

Check out the worldwide collections of the How to Train Your Dragon films

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $621.53 million How to Train Your Dragon (live-action)- $5605.9 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $539.9 million How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – $494.8 million

The 2025 live-action remake, which was released on June 13, is projected to earn between $620 million and $670 million in its worldwide run.

