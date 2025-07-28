James Gunn’s Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, has earned strong critical acclaim and is enjoying a solid run at the global box office. Like Brad Pitt’s F1, Superman has outgrossed several notable 2025 releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and 28 Years Later. It has now surpassed the lifetime global earnings of a beloved Oscar-nominated animated film. Here’s a look at which film it surpassed, and Superman’s latest box office numbers

Superman Outgrosses This Acclaimed Animated Film

That Oscar-nominated film is the widely acclaimed 2010 animated fantasy adventure How to Train Your Dragon, which grossed nearly $495 million at the global box office according to Box Office Mojo. Superman has now surpassed this beloved animated classic, which boasts an incredible 99% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s a look at Superman’s current box office numbers:

Superman Box Office Summary

North America – $289.5 million

International – $213.2 million

Worldwide – $502.7 million

Can Superman Outgross How to Train Your Dragon Sequel?

Superman has already outperformed the original How to Train Your Dragon by roughly $8 million at the global box office. Now the question is: Can it also surpass the 2014 sequel, How to Train Your Dragon 2? The sequel grossed $621.5 million globally, so Superman still needs around $119 million to overtake it.

Given the current box office trend and increasing competition, especially from another superhero release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, reaching that figure may be a tough challenge. But in the world of superhero films, we should never say never.

Superman – Plot & Cast

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman Trailer

