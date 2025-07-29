The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Eric, Ridge, and Brooke heading to Italy, as did Nick. On the other hand, Steffy prepared to leave town with Beth and Hayes, needing a break from all that transpired off late. Bill had regrets about his part in the whole Luna and Liam drama.

With a business trip, love triangles and suspicions doing the rounds, there is a lot to look forward to for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 29, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Forrester Creations teaming up with famous Italian designer Luisa Beccaria for a fashion show. Hosted on the La Canzone del Mere terrace in Capri, the event is about to be a hit. With gorgeous backdrops and stunning fashion, this is set to be a whole dream.

Global fashion meets Italian views and some luxury summer fashion. How elegant will the new collection be? And there’s Eric who toasts the crowd. The patriarch of the Forrester family will raise his glass and toast to all the people, thanking them for the attendance and excitement for the fun event.

And then last but definitely not the least, Brooke and Ridge enjoy a boat ride together. It’s the perfect setting for Brooke who has been desperate to get back with Ridge. She has been begging him to reconsider and give their romance another chance but he has rejected her advances and tricks.

He is newly engaged to Taylor but this is the moment she has been hoping for. The two of them together alone and Taylor far away back home. When Brooke and Ridge go on a boat ride alone, will she attempt something? Is this the trip where she puts her plans into action without Taylor around?

How will Ridge respond to her behavior? To add to it, there’s Eric who is also adamant about Ruge reuniting with Brooke. Even though Ridge has made it clear that is happy with Taylor, Eric claims Brooke is his destiny. How will Ridge navigate Brooke and his father who is plotting this reunion?

Then there’s Ridge’s half-brother Nick who is also joining this trip and has plans to woo Brooke. After all, he wants her to give their romance another chance and move on from Ridge. Which way will the tide turn this time?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Phyllis & Billy Defend Cane, Victor United His Family While Tessa Receives Help

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News