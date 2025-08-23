Riverdale still remains one of the most discussed and debated shows even after two years of its conclusion. The series first premiered in January 2017 and saw seven seasons until it wrapped up in August 2023. The CW show was an adaptation based on the characters of the popular Archie Comics.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch enjoyed a lot of love and popularity from the audience as the show aired. It is also one of the reasons they have cemented their place in the industry. Here’s which actors played which characters in the teenage drama series.

Riverdale: Cast & Character Guide

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Archie is the one of the four main characters of the show. He is a red head who loves music and is the center of attention in high school. He is also a former football player and army sergeant. He has dated both Betty and Veronica and faces serious life choices when being dragged into danger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lacoste (@lacoste)

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Betty is the girl next door in the comics but there’s a lot more depth and dimension to her in the series. She is still a pretty fashionista but with a set of skills that can be extremely helpful in situations. During the later seasons of the show, Betty becomes an FBI agent and operates from Riverdale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Veronica is seen as the glam and popular girl in the comics but is quite multifaceted in the show. She is ambitious and skillful, showing growth as a successful cheerleader and business head through the course of seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes)

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Jughead is the social outcast who wears paper crowns and enjoys burgers. He excels as a teen investigator and despite dealing with alcoholism, he goes on to find a lot of success as a writer, English teacher and an advisor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse)

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Cheryl is the resident mean girl at the start of the show. But she is a lot more complicated than she looks. She is rich but plenty of her trauma to deal with. Cheryl can be manipulative and mean while also knowing how to turn heads. She comes out as a lesbian throughout the course of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame)

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

Toni is a bisexual who is an avid activist and an aspiring photographer. Her on and off romance with Cheryl was a fan favorite apart from the core four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan)

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Reggie is the resident jock who is Archie’s frenemy. Apart from being a former football player in high school, he was also a prankster. He was diagnosed with dyslexia and later grew passionate about basketball. In the first season, Ross Butler played the role but Charles Melton was the recast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton)

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Kevin is a gay student of Riverdale who was friends with the core four Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead. He is the son of Riverdale’s sheriff who has a strong passion for Bradoway but still faces several failures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott)

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty

Fangs is a member of the Southside Serpents gang and becomes Kevin’s on-and-off boyfriend until they break up and he pursues a music career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Ray Tanner (@drewraytanner)

Luke Perry as Fred Andrews

Fred is Archie’s father who runs a construction company and is seen as a kind and hardworking man. He was in love with Veronica’s mother and died by a car accident because the actor died in real life prior to season four.

With the series finale of Riverdale airing tonight, I want to take this opportunity to commemorate and celebrate the incredible life of Luke Perry…our Fred Andrews.

We all miss you💔 pic.twitter.com/qtukNbGvzH — Francesca ミ☆ (@fran_grupp) August 23, 2023

Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper

Alice is Betty’s mother who has never ending secrets. She was the editor of the local paper and a reporter for Riverdale news before she became a stewardess. That’s when she found a man who she eventually married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TourdePalmSprings (@tourdepalmsprings)

Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge

Hiram is Veronica’s father who has dealt with gangster activities and illegal behavior a majority of his life. Veronica’s order leads to his eventual death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos)

Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones

FP is Jughead’s father who he was once estranged from. Later, they sort things out and the viewers see a softer side to FP. He was the leader of the Southside Serpents and lived the criminal life till he finally left it all behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skeet Ulrich (@skeetulrich)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Euphoria Season 3: Premiere, Cast, Story, Everything We Know So Far About Zendaya Starrer Drama Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News