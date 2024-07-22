General Hospital stars Genie Francis and Tony Geary were the soap opera’s most beloved super couple. They portrayed Luke Spencer and Laura Vining Webber Baldwin, who had the highest-rated moment in daytime history, with 30 million viewers tuning into their on-screen wedding in 1981. It was a shock to fans when Genie Francis abruptly left the show at the height of her popularity in 1981.

At the time, the reason for her departure was undisclosed, leaving fans confused. In 2016, Genie Francis opened up about the reason for her departure, telling Oprah that her substance abuse issues and a harsh remark from someone from the General Hospital contributed to her “hot-head-decision” to leave the show.

Genie Francis was only 15 years old when she joined the cast of General Hospital in 1977. At 19, already hugely successful, the actress was struggling with drugs and alcohol issues, which was beginning to cause strain behind the scenes. During this time, Genie Francis reportedly ended up one night in the hospital and was told the very next day, “I’m sorry, but you’re going to have to come back to work tomorrow morning.'”

When Francis returned to the set, someone in the General Hospital reportedly made a harsh remark that changed the course of her career. Francis recalled the incident and told Oprah, “They said that it didn’t matter if you lived or died because Tony was the whole show.'”

Genie Francis, furious over the remark, reportedly decided to quit the show but regretted the decision. “It was a hot-headed decision. I went a long distance to prove a point—a very long distance. And it hurt me, too,” Francis told Oprah.

