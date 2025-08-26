The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Brady confronting Kristen. On the other hand, EJ tried to throw Chad off the scent. Leo had a frosty run-in with Gwen once again. Cat clued Rafe in while Marlena consoled a devastated Rachel who couldn’t believe her mother was going to prison.

The drama, the emotions and the suspicions are about to be sky high in the coming weeks as more drama and secrets explode. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 26, 2025, episode of Days of our lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 26, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Belle warning Philip. She was recently quieted by Steve about Philip and that made her suspicious. Is that why she is giving him a heads up? Should she have told Philip that Steve was asking her questions about him? Or is this a big mistake that she made?

The two have shared a cordial bond even when they were not together, so it’s not a surprise that Belle wanted to warn Philip. On the other hand, Alex and Jada share an awkward encounter. What is this about? Is this about his past that Steve was questioning him about? Jada is a cop, after all.

Meanwhile, Stephanie and Xander discuss her PR plan. Now that he has found out someone is snooping about digging details about his company, Xander wants to be prepared. Is this his way of ensuring the base is rock solid? Is this why he hired Steohanie and is discussing PR plans with her?

Are they going to strategize together, and will this help their position? Next, Ari demands answers from Gabi. What could this possibly be about? Why is she asking questions from her mother? How will Gabi respond to her daughter, Arianna? Lastly, Abe reveals to Paulina that he’s got a gig.

Now that the trial is over and Johnny has been proven innocent, Paulina is excited for her husband Abe. He just got a new job, but what could it be about? How will this change things for him in the future? Will Paulina be there to support him through thick and thin as the mayor?

