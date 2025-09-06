The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor preparing the Newmans for war after Nikki gave him a romantic surprise. On the other hand, Phyllis overplayed her hand with Cane and was given a warning. And then last but not the least, Lily urged Cane to come clean about his plans.

From intel sharing and threats to cryptic messages and new alliances, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor surprising his granddaughter Claire with damaging information about her boyfriend Kyle. How will she react to it? Sally questions Billy’s decision-making. How will he respond to her questions? Audra and Holden exchange threats. But for how long?

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

When Nick warns Phyllis about Cane’s latest project, will she take his advice or will she go head first into trouble? Kyle and Claire have difficulty finding common ground. Is this the beginning of the end of their romance? Mariah makes a confession. Is she finally confessing what she did?

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Jack is concerned about a cryptic message. Who could it be from and what will his next plan of action be? Cane ruins Billy and Sally’s big night. Did he plot to ruin the launch Sally was looking forward to? Phyllis takes control. But will she be successful in her plan or will she overplay her hand again?

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Jack demands answers from Billy. Will this lead to more friction between the two brothers? Nick shares a secret with Sharon. Could it be about his feelings or something else? Phyllis gives Sally unsolicited advice. Will she get warned by Sally to mind her own business and stay in her lane?

Friday, September 12, 2025

The final episode of the week features Victor and Michael settling some unfinished business. Then there’s Cane who makes a new alliance. But with whom? And lastly, Sally faces an ethical dilemma. What will she do?

