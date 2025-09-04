The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack and Diane sharing words of wisdom with Kyle about his relationship drama with Claire. On the other hand, Claire and Holden teamed up against Audra for their own motives. And lastly, Billy made a personal life commitment to Sally.

The romance, the surprise, the tensions, the suspicions, and the choices will get heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 4, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 4, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Nikki surprising Victor with a romantic evening. Most of the time, Victor surprises his wife with gifts and gestures, but this time around, she wants to reciprocate. She wants to show and express her love for him by putting effort into a surprise evening.

What could it be about, and how many stops did she pull to achieve what she wanted? Is Victor going to enjoy the surprise she set up for him? Will this bring them closer together amidst all the family chaos, the Claire drama, and the pending war against the Abbotts, which also involves Cane?

On the other hand, Michael is presented with a new opportunity. What is it about? After all, he recently walked away from his decades-long alliance with Victor. Is this offer from the Newman patriarch another chance to prove his loyalty? Or is it Cane giving him an opportunity for some revenge?

Or maybe even Jack giving him a chance to do some actual work that does not involve Victor’s dirty deeds. Last but not least, Claire loses her cool with Audra. After the latter saw Claire with Holden, she just had to make a comment about the two of them. After all, she usually can’t resist.

And then there’s also the fact that it’s because of Claire that Nate and her relationship went up in fire. Meanwhile, Claire is unhappy about her deeds and is now looking for her own revenge by teaming up with Holden. Is that why Claire has lost her cool on Audra? How will Audra respond?

Is this going to create an ever bigger cold war between them? Considering both Kyle and Holden have pasts with Audra, and later Claire set her eyes on them, they have a lot more in common. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

