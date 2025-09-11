In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Jack was quite concerned about a cryptic message he received. On the other hand, Cane ruined Billy and Sally’s big launch party night, and last but definitely not least, Phyllis took control and did things her way, which isn’t exactly new.

The alliance, the consequences, the trickery, the plotting, and the plans are about to elevate over the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 11, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they can tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 11, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jack demanding answers from Billy. The launch party was an exciting event that Sally and Billy were planning, and Jack was all set to attend. However, the party was supposedly called off at the last minute. This was actually done by Cane, who was plotting against the two.

Now Jack is curious to find out what exactly happened and if Cane had any hand in it. When he asks Billy about the truth and questions him, what will be revealed? Is Billy going to tell Jack the truth, or will he ensure that the friction in their sibling equation remains and lie to him about Cane?

How will Jack react if Billy does confess what Cane did? On the other hand, Nick shares a secret with Sharon. What could this be about? Is this related to the business world and how things are changing after Cane returned to the city? Could it be about Phyllis and how he warned her about Cane?

Is he confessing his determination to protect the Newman empire from Cane? Or is this about something personal instead? About their history, the kiss, or maybe even their kids? Could it be about Mariah or Noah? And then lastly, Phyllis gives Sally unsolicited advice. But what exactly is new in that?

She is always out there, trying to poke and insert herself in other people’s situations. Is this in regard to Abbott Communications? Or about Billy instead? Is Phyllis going to use her past with Billy to irk Sally? How will Sally react to this? Is he going to call Phyllis out for inserting her nose?

Or will she take up her advice in a shocking move? The two have a cold history so it might not be too possible, but who knows what can happen?

