The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor retaliating against Cane. On the other hand, Nick lost his cool with Billy after he and Adam cornered him, leading to him making comments about their family. And then lastly, Jack received quite an unexpected invitation from Cane.

The political drama, business moves and shifting alliances have been the center of the changes happening on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 14, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 14, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor recruiting Nick to take down an opponent. The patriarch of the Newman family will do all it takes to take down those he considers enemies. That’s exactly what he’s doing. Apart from making moves against Cane, he has also recruited his son Nick now.

What could be Vicor’s goal? Is this for targeting Cane? Or his arch nemesis Jack? Or maybe even Billy? Since Adam is not someone Victor can rely on, he’d trust Nick to go after Billy instead. What could be Victor’s plan? On the other hand, Christine asks Lauren for a favor. She is happy at the moment.

Christine has been traveling with Danny on his shows and recently he even proposed to her for marriage. The two are living life and joyful in love. So what favor could she be asking for from Lauren? Could it be related to her upcoming wedding? How exactly will Lauren react to it when she hears it?

And then last but not the least, Daniel makes a confession to Danny. Since his father is in town for a while, Daniel has gotten some time to catch up with him. He has been spending quite a lot of time with Tessa, be it having long conversations, talking about lyrics or sessions playing guitar with her.

To add to it, Tessa has also made Daniel her confidante and she shares about her marriage issues with Mariah. When Danny asks his son if his feelings for Tessa go beyond friendship, Daniel shockingly agrees and says that he is harboring romantic feelings for her. Will this change things?

Is Daniel going to confess to Tessa and risk ruining their friendship? After all, Tessa is still married to Mariah. And even if it’s time for her to cut ties with her for good, she might not be ready to start something with Daniel.

