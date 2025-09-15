The previous week on Days of our Lives saw Brady actively investigating Sophia’s lies. Holly offered Johnny support in his new job as a professor in Salem University. Chanel actively hoped to start the adoption process, this time for Sophia and Tate’s baby Tesoro whose identity is secret for many.

The drama, the questions, the lies, and the chaos are about to unfold even further as the weeks go by on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 15, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 15, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Tate lashing out at Holly. He has focused on getting Sophia’s intel about their baby and figuring out her lies to get to the truth. Holly is confused about why her boyfriend has been so distant from her lately. And now she sees Tate with Sophia.

Holly is angry that he chose to spend time with Sophia and lied to her. But when Tate lashes out at Holly, what could it be about? Is this to keep his facade in front of Sophia? He is trying to do anything he can to get the truth out of Sophia, and this is taking a toll on his romance with Holly.

On the other hand, Sophia vents to Ari. Hiding the truth and cooking up stories to keep the truth under wraps has taken a toll on her. She feels guilty about lying about her baby boy. And knowing that she might get busted anytime soon is causing her some major tension and fear.

When she confides in Ari about how she has been feeling, will she actually get some much-needed comfort? Or maybe some advice? Elsewhere, it’s time for Victoria’s birthday party. There’s cake, there are gifts, and there’s a lot of fun and frolic for the little girl. It’s also the moment things change.

Sarah sees Xander in a new light. What could be the reason behind it? Is she happy seeing the side of Xander that used to come out with her not too long ago and is now only visible when he is with their daughter, Victoria? Is this going to bring them closer together now? Philip sticks to his story.

He is still claiming that Xander is not the one who was violent against him. Will Sarah believe him or remain suspicious? Lastly, Alex, Stephanie, and Kate attended the One Stormy Night press conference. What’s coming?

