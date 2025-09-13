The previous episode of Days of our Lives featured Holly offering Johnny support in his new journey as a professor in her university. Tate seized an opportunity with Sophia while Brady filled Steve in about a hunch. And then last but not the least, Kristen was stunned by Rachel during her prison visit.

From plotting and catch ups to interruptions and apologies, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to watch the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Tate lashing out at Holly. Meanwhile, Sophia vents to Ari. During Victoria’s birthday party, Sarah sees Xander in a new light. When Philip sticks to his story, will it lead to suspicions? Next, Alex, Stephanie, and Kate attend the One Stormy Night press conference.

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

When Tony hijacks the One Stormy Night press conference, how will things fare? Alex and Stephanie argue while Theo catches up with Chad. Xander is annoyed by Sarah. Will this cause more friction? Leo confronts Gabi.

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

EJ and Cat find common ground while Marlena advises Brady to protect Rachel. Sarah asks for Xander’s forgiveness. But for what reason? Steve needs a favor from Kayla, but what? Thomas asks Chad if he likes Cat.

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Ari tells Holly not to give up on Tate. Will she listen to her advice or will she just refuse to give him another chance? Tate discreetly presses Sophia for answers. But will this cause him to lose Holly forever? When Leo and Javi worry about their future with Tesoro, are they right? Chanel asks Paulina to help her adopt a child. And lastly, Kate interrupts Anna and Tony’s evening.

Friday, September 19, 2025

The final episode of the week features Brady considering making a career switch. Will he do it or will this thought fizzle out? Alex and Stephanie take the next step in their relationship. JJ apologizes to Gabi, are the two ever going to reconcile? When Theo warns Jada about JJ, how will she respond to it? And lastly, Tony offers Xander and Philip a deal. Will they accept it?

