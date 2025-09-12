The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Chanel being ready to start a family with Johnny. On the other hand, Leo and Javi found themselves on the same page. Stephanie trusted Alex with a big secret. Meanwhile, Brady got a new clue from Tate about Sophia. Lastly, Rachel vented to Holly.

The drama, secrets, digging, and plotting will get serious as things escalate on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 12, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 12, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Holly offering Johnny support. A new chapter of his life is starting after the trial, where he was proven innocent. Johnny has a new job and is moving forward in life with his wife, Chanel. Holly is attending the same university where Johnny will be a professor.

This gives her a chance to be there for him. When she offers him some much-needed support, will it help him navigate this new phase? Especially with his new work schedule and his and Chanel’s decision to finally adopt a baby and become parents? Next, Tate seizes an opportunity with Sophia.

What could this be about? Especially with the whole investigation about Sophia and her lies? Will he take up something to find out more about what she has been hiding? Meanwhile, Brady fills Steve in about a hunch.

After having a chat with his son, Tate, Brady is putting the pieces together. Now, he thinks Steve was right about Tesoro being Sophia and Tate’s son. Will he dig around to prove that the assumption is correct? Or will Sophia continue to lie and put obstacles in the path? Lastly, Kristen is stunned by Rachel. The latter has been dealing with quite a lot lately.

Rachel was the one who shot EJ, and her mother, Kristen, took the blame for her and was sentenced to six years. This left the little girl distraught and struggling. When Rachel visits Kristen in prison, what will she do or say that will shock her mother? Does she actually remember that she shot EJ?

Is that why Kristen was so surprised? Or is this about something else? How will Rachel and her mother navigate this tough phase? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to find out!

