The first three episodes of the newest season of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming on Hulu/Disney+ (Jio Hotstar in India), and we are as excited as you are. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as the resident detectives/podcasters in the Arconia, Only Murders In The Building season 5 follows the trio as they investigate the tragic accident—or, as they consider it, the murder—of the beloved doorman, Lester Leluca.

Only Murders In The Building Cast Salary

Having played Mabel Mora, Charles Haden-Savage, and Oliver Putnam since the first season of the Hulu show, the cast members have become beloved to the viewers, with their salaries reflecting the same. As one of the few shows that consistently releases 10-episode-long seasons, Only Murders has managed to gain a steady fan following that enjoys the unique dynamic of the millennial Mora with the progressive but set in their ways Haden-Savage and Putnam.

TODAY IS ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING DAY #omitb pic.twitter.com/1tXhf7BP7k — out of context OMITB (@ooctomitb) September 9, 2025

Their cast chemistry is on fire, and so is their income, so let’s take a look at how much they earn per episode of Only Murders in the Building.

1. Selena Gomez- $700K per episode

Mabel Mora, played by Selena Gomez, is an artist who is the perfect foil to her white-haired colleagues. Serving as the voice of reason and offering a fresh perspective, Mabel is one of the key reasons why people adore the show.

As the most followed woman on Instagram and one of the most popular pop stars of the generation, Selena Gomez has the highest salary among the cast. The Come & Get It hitmaker has also been acting since she was seven, becoming a bonafide star with her role as Alex Russo in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. According to Fandomwire, Salena Gomez earns $700K for Only Murders in the Building per episode.

.@SelenaGomez has earned around $700,000 per episode as Mabel Mora on “Only Murders In The Building”. — She is the highest-paid actor/actress in the show currently.pic.twitter.com/SMxfrm7nIY — Selena Gomez Analytics | Fan Account (@GomezAnalytics) September 9, 2025

2. Steve Martin- $600K per episode

Steven Martin plays the actor Charles Haden-Savage, who used to be part of a hit ‘90s procedural show called Brazzos. Intensely lonely in the first season, he slowly opens up to Mabel and Oliver and learns to step outside his comfort zone.

Known for his comedic roles in film and television, Steve Martin is a well-known face in Hollywood, specifically for his work in the Father of the Bride and Cheaper by the Dozen film series, respectively. He has also been active on the stand-up comedy scene since the 1970s and is a writer with plays, musicals, and several fiction and nonfiction pieces to his credit. According to reports, his earning for Only Murders In The Building per episode is estimated at $600K.

To put things into perspective, Steve Martin has been acting in one form or another for nearly 6 DECADES. That’s practically the majority of his life. He’s done stage plays, TV and movies, then his very own series. Tonight, he just won his first SAG Award EVER. pic.twitter.com/vrKrwK7B5R — ∴ ୨୧ ∴ Incubator Queen ∴ ୨୧ ∴ OMITB S5: 9|9|25 (@Fruityfruit6) February 24, 2025

3. Martin Short- $600K per episode

If Charles is the washed-up actor rediscovering his fame, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam is the same, except for Broadway directorials. Spearheading the murder podcast with Mabel and Charles gives Oliver purpose, and he then goes on to create and direct a new musical based on a murder, leading into the second season.

Martin Short has been a comedian, stage musical actor, and more for almost fifty years now, first finding fame on Saturday Night Live in 1984–1985. He has been friends with his Only Murder co-star Steve Martin for a long time, even touring with him from 2015–2019, apart from Short’s solo stand-up tours. Martin Short’s salary is reported to be $600K per episode same as his co-star Steve Martin.

martin short as oliver putnam in only murders in the building pic.twitter.com/bi8VvryiVt https://t.co/w6KYaDyb6g — van | omitb spoilers (@oliretta1890) September 4, 2025

Only Murders In The Building: Plot & New Guest Stars This Season

The latest murder in the Upper West Side’s The Arconia has Mabel, Charles, and Martin slide into the murky and dangerous world of the mob, with a side of the world’s richest billionaires thrown in for good measure. Doorman Lester was seen talking with a supposed mobster, and things just snowballed from there.

With Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, Beanie Feldstein, Bobby Cannavale, Keegan-Michael Key, Dianne Wiest, and Téa Leoni joining season 5, viewers can expect big drama, great acting, and deadpan comedy from their appearances. Meryl Streep also returns in her role as Loretta.

Slowly becoming a comfort watch for many, this season promises more of the same characters, with enough twists and turns to make it an entertaining watch. Episodes will be released weekly, and the next one comes out on September 16, 2025.

#OMITB returns in just 10 days! 🔎 Season 5 newcomers include Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Renée Zellweger, Dianne Wiest, Bobby Cannavale, Beanie Feldstein, Keegan-Michael Key, Téa Leoni, and more. The countdown is on! pic.twitter.com/03Xqt8oEcm — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 30, 2025

Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Ariana Grande’s Dating History: From Graham Phillips To Ethan Slater

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News