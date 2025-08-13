Since its premiere in August 2021, Only Murders in the Building has enjoyed great success, appreciation, and accolades, including 49 Emmy Award nominations and seven wins. Season 5 of the mystery comedy is set to release soon, and fans are excited to see the trio go on a new adventure.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short star as the leading trio as they solve crimes and entertain the audience. The upcoming edition is full of excitement, and apart from the return of many faces, there are also a few new additions. Here’s everything we know about season 5 of OMITB.

Only Murders In The Building Season 5: Premiere Date & Episode Schedule

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on Hulu on September 9, 2025. Three episodes will be aired on the premiere day, after which a new episode will be released each week till the season finale.

Episodes 1–3 : September 9, 2025

: September 9, 2025 Episodes 4 : September 16, 2025

: September 16, 2025 Episodes 5 : September 23, 2025

: September 23, 2025 Episodes 6 : September 30, 2025

: September 30, 2025 Episodes 7 : October 7, 2025

: October 7, 2025 Episodes 8 : October 14, 2025

: October 14, 2025 Episodes 9 : October 21, 2025

: October 21, 2025 Episodes 10: October 28, 2025

Only Murders In The Building Season 5: What To Expect

As per the description, “After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. The trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires and old-school mobsters.” The synopsis adds more.

It explains, “Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.” Now onto the returning cast and new additions.

Only Murders In The Building Season 5: Cast Returns & New Additions

Selena Gomez is returning as Mabel Mora, Steve Martin will be back as Charles-Haden Savage, and so is Martin Short as Oliver Putnam. Apart from the leading trio, other returnees include Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin, Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris, and Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas.

Joining them are Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams and Richard Kind as Vince Fish. When it comes to the new additions to the fifth season, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, and Beanie Feldstein have joined.

In addition, Dianne Wiest and Jermaine Fowler have also been cast in the mystery drama, but the roles and character names have been undisclosed.

