K-Pop Demon Hunters is coming back to the silver screen, and this time, it’s inviting audiences to sing their hearts out. The blockbuster animated adventure, which smashed Netflix records earlier this year, will return for a limited-time “Sing-Along Event” in select U.S. theaters this August. The film first landed in cinemas during its late June 2025 debut. But thanks to its massive streaming success and a fanbase that’s anything but quiet, it’s getting another shot. With catchy tracks, colorful chaos, and a cult-like following, the encore seems less like a surprise and more like a victory lap.

K-Pop Demon Hunters Returns with Theatrical Sing-Along Event

Netflix’s animated phenomenon K-Pop Demon Hunters is making its way back into theaters for a special “Sing-Along Event” on August 23 and 24. First spotted by multiple entertainment trackers on X over the weekend, the re-release will run exclusively in certain chains, echoing Netflix’s usual selective cinema strategy.

‘KPOP: DEMON HUNTERS’ will be getting a theatrical release for a sing-along event version of the film. (Source: https://t.co/DmUTwyfLf5) pic.twitter.com/pjc66LvN27 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 9, 2025

Confirmed participants include Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark, Marcus, and Regal Cinemas. Here are the deets on showtimes in Los Angeles and New York.

Los Angeles

Regal LA Live & 4DX – 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 — 1:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

1000 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 — 1:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Regal Edwards Alhambra Renaissance & IMAX – 1 East Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801 — 3:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

1 East Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801 — 3:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m. Regal Edwards South Gate – 8630 Garfield Ave, South Gate, CA 90280 — 3:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

8630 Garfield Ave, South Gate, CA 90280 — 3:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m. Regal North Hollywood & 4DX – 6150 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606 — 11:15 a.m., 7:00 p.m.

6150 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606 — 11:15 a.m., 7:00 p.m. Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria – 15301 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 — 4:10 p.m., 6:50 p.m.

New York

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan – 28 Liberty St Suite SC301, New York, NY 10005 — 3:50 p.m., 6:50 p.m.

28 Liberty St Suite SC301, New York, NY 10005 — 3:50 p.m., 6:50 p.m. Regal Battery Park – 102 North End Ave., New York, NY 10282 — 12:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

102 North End Ave., New York, NY 10282 — 12:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Regal Essex Crossing & RPX – 129 Delancey St., New York, NY 10002 — 12:00 p.m., 7:40 p.m.

129 Delancey St., New York, NY 10002 — 12:00 p.m., 7:40 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn – 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, NY 11201 — 2:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m.

445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, NY 11201 — 2:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX – 850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 — 2:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 — 2:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Regal Times Square – 247 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036 — 12:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

247 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036 — 12:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Regal Secaucus ShowPlace 14 – 650 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094 — 1:10 p.m., 7:20 p.m.

650 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094 — 1:10 p.m., 7:20 p.m. Regal Atlas Park – 80-28 Cooper Ave., Queens, NY 11385 — 3:00 p.m., 6:50 p.m.

80-28 Cooper Ave., Queens, NY 11385 — 3:00 p.m., 6:50 p.m. Regal UA Midway – 108-22 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, NY 11375 — 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

108-22 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, NY 11375 — 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Regal Concourse 10 – 214 East 161st Street, Bronx, NY 10451 — 1:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

214 East 161st Street, Bronx, NY 10451 — 1:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. Regal Tangram – 133-36 37th Ave., Flushing, NY 11354 — 11:10 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:40 p.m.

This marks the second time K-Pop Demon Hunters hits theaters. The film rapidly became the service’s top-performing animated title, now vying for the most-viewed spot overall.

The honor is OURS. pic.twitter.com/o7TtppkvzO — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) July 21, 2025

As for when the Sing-Along edition will hit Netflix? There’s no confirmed date yet, but history suggests it will eventually stream. Netflix once launched a Sing-Along edition of My Little Pony: A New Generation in 2021. Its karaoke-style version dropped in July 2022. With a hit soundtrack and a dedicated fanbase, K-Pop Demon Hunters feels perfectly built for this kind of shared, upbeat movie experience.

