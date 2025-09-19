The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna making her play in front of the Forresters and Logans. After being confronted for her evil actions of rapping Will after spiking his drink, Luna played a trump card to ensure her plotting kept going. She claimed she was pregnant.

The shock, the drama, the guilt, the suspicions, and the action are about to get heated over time on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 19, 2025

The last episode of the week features Will being consumed with guilt while Electra creates a special night, including a gift for Will. After the party at Deacon’s restaurant, Will’s life is not the same. He was drugged and raped by Luna, who pretended to be Electra to keep herself in the dark.

She then sent him anonymous creepy messages, and when Will tracked her down, he was shocked to find out that Luna was alive and that she was the one who took advantage of him that night. And when Will thought things could not get any worse, Luna claimed that she was pregnant with his child.

He doesn’t know what to do anymore, and he doesn’t know how he will tell the truth to his girlfriend, Electra. His life just took a drastic turn, and he is not the one steering it. Will feels massively guilty for what happened, even though he didn’t even know what was happening and was raped by Luna.

Electra, on the other hand, is happy and in love with Will. She is elated to be taking steps forward in their romance, and when they got intimate for the first time, she was over the moon. Electra is also happy at her job as a jewelry designer at Forrester Creations, and she is also using the chance.

She is creating a special gift for Will with their initials and decides to happily surprise him with it during a romantic night. But what she doesn’t realize is that a storm is brewing and coming her way, one that will shatter all her dreams. When is Will going to tell her the truth? And who will she react to?

