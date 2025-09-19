The previous episode of General Hospital saw Britt swallowing her pride and rebuilding her life. Gio asked Sonny for a favor while Tracy and Jason shared a moment of connection due to Monica’s death. On the other hand, Charlotte confided in her mother, Lulu. Lastly, Molly kept Cody’s secret.

The drama, conflicts, emotions, plotting, and tension are set to elevate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 19, 2025

The last episode of this week features Lulu helping an accident victim. Who is it, and can she help them through this situation? On the other hand, Jason voices his regrets. Monica’s death has shaken him and Tracy up. They even shared a moment of connection, talking about her.

Now, he is reflecting on his last moments with Monica and sharing his regrets with Michael. Will the two reminisce about the loss and express the nostalgia they are feeling? Meanwhile, Elizabeth delivers some bad news to Drew. Is this about Monica’s death? Or maybe about his own health?

After all, he is still in the hospital, cut off from the rest of the town and relying on visitors to share what is happening. What will he do with the information Elizabeth shares with him? Then there’s Danny, who issues a plea. Who is he making a request to? And will they grant him what he is hoping for?

When Gio comes through for Emma, will this bring them closer together? Ever since her dog went missing, Emma has been emotional about it. Gio went above and beyond, even securing funding to help search for the dog. However, what they are not aware of is that Cody has found the dog.

And Outback is temporarily living with him. When will Gio and Emma locate where the pet is? Up next, Anna updates Laura on key developments. How will she react to the drama happening in town? Lastly, Cody stops Molly. Is this about Outback? Or is this about something else instead? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

