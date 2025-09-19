Disney+ has a hidden gem sitting quietly in its catalog, and it is catching serious attention, even from Stephen King. The legendary horror writer could not stop watching Devs, a sci-fi mini-series that originally aired on FX through Hulu and is now streaming in the US on Disney+. King gave it a firm nod of approval, calling it brainy and absorbing and urging fans to dive in with zero expectations.

DEVS (Hulu/FX) is brainy, beautiful, and mind-bending. I was totally engrossed. If you decide to watch, go into it cold, knowing nothing. Better that way. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 22, 2020

What Is Devs About On Disney+

The show runs for eight episodes and brings together elements of technology, surveillance, and quantum computing. It was created and directed by Alex Garland, the mind behind Ex Machina and 28 Days Later.

The story follows Lily Chan, a software engineer who gets caught in something far bigger than her job. After her boyfriend Sergei, who also works in tech, disappears under strange circumstances, she starts digging into her company, Amaya and the deeper she goes, the more the lines start to get blurred.

Nick Offerman plays Forest, the mysterious head of Amaya. He’s nothing like his familiar comedic roles, and the tone of the series leans more toward quiet tension than action.

Audience Reactions And Ratings For Devs On Disney+

Devs did not explode into mainstream popularity when it premiered in 2020, but those who have seen it tend to recommend it strongly. Critics gave it a solid score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audience reviews have also been strong, with fans giving it a 78% score across hundreds of ratings.

One viewer tweeted, “I still think Devs on Hulu is sadly overlooked. Nick Offerman’s strong performance and typical Alex Garland vibes make it very worth a watch.” Another added, “I’ve suggested it before but I love my friends so I will again! If you like scifi, try Devs on Hulu. It’s just one season but I really enjoyed it & so did the friends I watched with😀”

I still think Devs on Hulu is sadly overlooked. Nick Offerman’s strong performance and typical Alex Garland vibes make it very worth a watch. — Inactive (@injuryexpert) March 18, 2024

I’ve suggested it before but I love my friends so I will again!

If you like scifi, try Devs on Hulu. It’s just one season but I really enjoyed it & so did the friends I watched with😀 pic.twitter.com/m72VAoTH0e — Longfellow, Esq. (@callmelongfell2) April 30, 2025

A third said, “If you like an interesting murder mystery with a sci fi connection, try The Devs on Hulu. It’s a complete miniseries. We’re most of the way through, and I love it! Totally my kind of stuff.” Someone else wrote, “Watched a show called devs on Hulu. 10/10”

If you like an interesting murder mystery with a sci fi connection, try The Devs on Hulu. It’s a complete miniseries. We’re most of the way through, and I love it! Totally my kind of stuff. pic.twitter.com/W3U6mjaukl — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) January 8, 2024

Watched a show called devs on Hulu

10/10 — Online Shopper (@Mundohasaknife) January 1, 2025

With a creator known for thought-provoking stories and a cast delivering layered performances, Devs continues to gain recognition years after its release. It is now available to stream on Disney+.

