James Gunn finally confirmed when Superman will arrive on HBO Max. The DC Universe’s Chapter 1: “Gods and Monsters” kicked off in 2025, bringing Krypton’s last son back to theaters with David Corenswet stepping into the iconic role. After years in development, the movie set the stage for DC Studios’ new superhero reboot, following the DCEU timeline that ended in 2023. Fans have been waiting to know when Gunn’s version of Superman would land on streaming, and now the wait is over.

Superman Streaming Date Revealed

The official streaming release is set for Friday, September 19. David Corenswet shared a post hinting at it, and Gunn confirmed on X that the film will officially be available on HBO Max. By this point, Superman has earned $615 million worldwide, with $353.9 million from domestic theaters and $261.2 million internationally, per Box Office Mojo. It is the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025, surpassing all Marvel releases this year.

Special Features and Formats for Superman Release

Warner Bros. plans a Superman-themed takeover of the streaming platform alongside the release. A version with American Sign Language (ASL) will also be available exclusively. Physical copies on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD will follow on September 23, meaning the movie will now be accessible across all formats. This puts the streaming debut just 70 days after theaters, unusually fast for a blockbuster.

Superman’s theatrical run began on July 11, topping the box office until Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps released two weeks later. An early video-on-demand version was made available so more people could catch it before Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on August 21. Now, the full streaming release ensures anyone who missed it on the big screen can watch before the season finale.

Man of Tomorrow Sets Up the Next DCU Chapter

Gunn recently announced Man of Tomorrow, a direct follow-up to Superman, which will bring back Corenswet’s Superman along with Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Milly Alcock’s Supergirl, Jason Momoa’s Lobo, and Aaron Pierre’s Green Lantern are rumored to appear, with the film set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

Superman’s quick jump to streaming is tied to Peacemaker Season 2, where the final episodes will feature major DCU cameos and setups for Man of Tomorrow.

Fans now have the chance to revisit David Corenswet’s first adventure ahead of the next big chapter in the DC Universe. Superman will officially be available to stream on HBO Max starting Friday, September 19.

