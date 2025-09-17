After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Jurassic World Rebirth has now surpassed the worldwide haul of James Gunn’s biggest blockbuster. It has also moved another step closer to entering the all-time top 90 highest-grossing films ever worldwide. The film keeps earning numbers, which is helping it earn impressive milestones. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s latest worldwide box office collection update

Rebirth is not at the bottom of the list among franchise films, which ensures a future for the Scarlett Johansson-led reboot series. It was beaten by Superman at the domestic box office and has not yet recovered from that. Scarlett’s film is the fourth highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office, earning $339.4 million so far, including $12,585 across 303 screens on its day 76.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $524.5 million at the overseas box office, including $30.8 million in Japan. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the Scarlett Johansson-starrer is $863.9 million. It is the 3rd highest-grossing film of the year and among the top 100 all-time highest-grossing films worldwide.

Surpasses the worldwide collection of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is the second film in the MCU franchise directed by James Gunn. The film collected $863.75 million in its lifetime at the worldwide box office, including the re-releases. For the record, it is also the highest-grossing film in James Gunn’s career and was the #92 highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office. Jurassic World Rebirth has surpassed GOTG Vol 2 as the #92 highest-grossing film worldwide.

To break into the all-time top 90, Rebirth will have to surpass Wolf Warrior 2. It collected $870.3 million worldwide. For the unversed, it is a Chinese action movie released in 2017 and features Celina Jade, Frank Grillo, Hans Zhang, and Wu Gang.

Despite mixed reviews, Rebirth performed strongly at the box office, becoming one of the most profitable blockbusters of Summer 2025. This confirms that the audience’s appetite for dinosaur action remains high, and the Jurassic name is a reliable box office draw regardless of critical consensus. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $339.4 million

International – $524.5 million

Worldwide – $863.9 million

