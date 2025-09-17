Horror films have been consistently successful at the box office this year, and The Conjuring: Last Rites is also performing well. The film by Michael Chaves is on track to enter the domestic top 5 highest-grossing horrors post-COVID list sooner than expected. It is on track to beat Final Destination: Bloodlines’ domestic haul before its third weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned on its day 11 at the domestic box office?

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farfmga’s movie is consistent at #2 in the domestic box office rankings, and it is feeling the impact of the global sensation, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. As a result, the horror movie has declined by -67.5% from last Monday, earning $1.8 million on its second Monday/Day 11 at the North American box office.

On track to beat Final Destination: Bloodlines

After 11 days, The Conjuring: Last Rites has hit the $132.4 million cume at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. It is thus less than $6 million away from surpassing Final Destination: Bloodlines‘ $138.1 million domestic haul. With that, it will move closer to cracking the all-time top 10 highest-grossers of the year. The Conjuring 4 is currently the 14th highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

Set to become the 4th highest-grossing horror film post-COVID in North America

The Conjuring 4 is on track to beat Five Nights at Freddy’s $137.3 million, Final Destination: Bloodlines, A Quiet Place: Day One‘s $138.9 million, and Weapons at the domestic box office to become the 4th highest-grossing horror film at the domestic box office post-COVID.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, released on September 5, is eyeing a domestic run of $180-$195 million. It has collected $334.5 million worldwide and surpassed Final Destination: Bloodlines and Weapons as the second-highest-grossing horror film of the year. It will soon surpass Sinners to take the #1 spot.

Box office summary

North America – $132.4 million

International – $202.1 million

Worldwide – $334.5 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses The Highest-Grossing Terminator Flick, Inching Closer To Another Notable Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News