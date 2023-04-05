After months of speculation and fan suggestions, DC Studios finally came out with the name of the first confirmed actor. Ironically, it is Captain America: Civil War star Frank Grillo, who will be making his entry into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe. He has revealed that one of the primary reasons why he chose MCU’s rival studio is the way they treated his character. Keep reading to get all the deets!

For the unversed, Grillo played the character of Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones in the 2016 Captain America movie led by Chris Evans. His iconic elevator scene is a part of pop culture and has created a lot of memes, and it was brought back in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. But the actor has revealed that his significant Cap villain was not done right.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the former Marvel star Frank Grillo expressed his disappointment with his MCU character, which is why he went to DC. He said, “They never told a story [about Crossbones]. The mythology of the MCU and just what Marvel has in its pool of characters, it’s so deep. Crossbones was there for a minute, but he was supposed to be there longer, then they went the direction they did.”

Frank Grillo further added, “I think Crossbones serves a purpose, but I think the interesting thing is that if you see how many people around the world have responded to Crossbones, and again, he’s on the screen for a very f–king short amount of time, I think there’s more there. I think there was more meat on the bone. I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC.”

However, it has still not been disclosed, which character he will be playing in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe. But fans are speculating that there is a high chance Frank Grillo will be seen in their upcoming Creature Commandos, which will be the first to kickstart the new DC Universe.

