American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is one of the most popular pop stars in the Music industry. Often her songs are chartbusters, making her one of the best-selling musicians in history. The singer is now on the Eras world tour but is making headlines for a different reason.

Swift is no stranger to media attention and headlines over her affairs with Hollywood actors. This time she is making headlines for a bizarre reason. Throughout her tour, the pop artist is allegedly advocating Satanism and witchcraft, according to conservative netizens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A strange online movement has erupted over a dramatic stagecraft technique from Taylor’s Eras tour. Online users seem to think Taylor Swift is promoting unethical behaviour by exploiting her theatrical performance. A Twitter user criticised the musician and her witchy practices.

The user wrote: “Never liked Taylor Swift, but now I definitely have a reason to. [I] just saw a video of her witchcraft/ritual performance on someone’s Insta story. Nope! Get that evil out of here.” He then added: “Believers should not listen to this.”

Never liked Taylor Swift, but now I definitely have a reason to.

Just saw a video of her witchcraft/ritual performance on someone's insta story.. Nope! Get that evil out of here. Believers should not listen to this. — Matt (@MewgaDS) March 20, 2023

She's been a witch from the start pic.twitter.com/QrT1IuWUQi — Bob the Unvaxxed Tomato ✝️🪔🕊 (@KingJamesTomato) March 22, 2023

I have a simple solution to #TaylorSwift witchcraft and negligence of starving families. #BringBackTheWitchTrials — Vestreevus (@vestreevus) April 4, 2023

Hey guys, so apparently, Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is using witchcraft and dark magic in an attempt to convert you all into satanists. It’s in your best interest to not attend these shows and instead please give all your tickets to me to keep yourselves safe please 🙏🏻 😔 — Should’ve Said No(ah) (Taylor’s Version) (@noahlevy13) April 3, 2023

Hey guys, so apparently, Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is using witchcraft and dark magic in an attempt to convert you all into satanists. It’s in your best interest to not attend these shows and instead please give all your tickets to me to keep yourselves safe please 🙏🏻 😔 — Should’ve Said No(ah) (Taylor’s Version) (@noahlevy13) April 3, 2023

If this wasn’t enough, there was one more bizarre rant that is doing the rounds. In a now-viral clip on TikTok, one woman takes Swift’s stage performance a little too seriously.

“This is Taylor Swift’s song ‘Willow’ where she is a witch during rituals,” the woman said. “The first video you saw was taken by a fan the other night at the concert, and he says, ‘yes, summon the demons b***h!’ The worst part is that [Swift] commented twice [on the video]. [Swift] said: ‘This is the new ‘one, two, three, let’s go b***h’,” the woman explained.

“So what she’s saying is ‘summon the demons’ is the new crowd chant they all say when she does his witchcraft ritual. Then she commented, laughing emojis,” the woman said.

The woman then went way off the deep end, giving her explanation as to why people seem to hate Christianity so much. “It’s because the demons get angry every time you mention God. Every time you mention Jesus, they start foaming at the mouth. They start screaming, and they start manifesting demons,” she said.

tiktok accuses taylor swift of promoting witchcraft 🥱 pic.twitter.com/EPpA5um3IC — Annabel ♡ (@fearlesslyread) April 3, 2023

The woman then added,” The demons don’t want to hear about Jesus. That’s the only name they’re afraid of. That’s the only name they have to answer to. That’s the only name that sends them to hell.”

So what do you think about the bizarre accusations about Taylor Swift? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Salma Hayek Recently Showcased Her Bold Curves In A See-Through Fishnet Dress Over Black Lingerie, Making Us Question If Reverse-Aging Is An Actual Thing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News