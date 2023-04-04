Salma Hayek is a classic example of wine that ages beautifully. The actress was, is and will always be a fashion icon, and there’s no outfit in the world that she cannot ace. From bold and beautiful fits that make her look s*xy as hell to archaic prints and silhouettes that give her a Greek goddess vibe, the Mexican-American diva can ace any look. She recently sported a risque and chic number for an event, and god-oh-god, what a stunner she looked. Scroll on to learn more.

The Frida actress is known for sporting outfits that flaunt her beautiful curves in the hottest way possible. For the premiere of her film, Magic Mike, Salma sported a revealing fishnet gown with floral prints on it. The attire was all things daring and sultry, and we cannot stop obsessing over it.

While promoting his film Magic Mike, Channing Tatum told ET that the makers cast Salma Hayek because they wanted the strongest woman possible in the film. Well, they were bang on with their choice because the lady’s outfit at the premiere screams power and pride. The 56-year-old actress is sporting the all-black bold look like nobody’s business. We particularly love the colourful appliqued flowers, vines and pea pods on the see-through fishnet dress.

Take A Look:

Salma Hayek y Channing Tatum encienden la premiere de “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, en Miami. 🔥 📸: Getty images pic.twitter.com/Xr61Xgv1BM — EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) January 26, 2023

Several netizens were stunned to look at this beauty, and a few commented that she looked younger than Channing Tatum. Well, Salma Hayek knows how to keep things hot and happening. Speaking of hot, the actress added the oomph factor to the outfit by wearing the revealing fishnet dress over plain black but s*xy lingerie. Anyone who’s looking for their next pool-party dress, they should bookmark this look right now.

Salma added an edge to her attire by wearing delicate, classy neckpieces that flaunted colourful gemstones. She wore dainty hoops, chunky bracelets and a green leather clutch to complete her look.

For her makeup, Salma Hayek went for a sharp and chiselled look. She tied her hair in a tight ponytail and opted for glossy nude lips and soft smokey eyes.

Well, Salma Hayek’s ready-for-pool-party look gets a ten out of ten!

