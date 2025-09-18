Netflix US has finally added a critically acclaimed TV series with one of the best first episodes ever to its catalogue. The streaming service keeps shaking up its library, sometimes removing big titles but also bringing in gems that quickly grab attention. This latest addition, Orphan Black, has already made a splash and landed in the US top 10 TV series chart just over a week after its debut.

Orphan Black: Binge-Worthy Sci-Fi Show With Five Seasons

The show spans five seasons and has 50 episodes, making it perfect for a serious binge-watch. It originally aired on BBC America from 2013 to 2017 before finally landing on Netflix on September 1, 2025. Tatiana Maslany, now known for She-Hulk, earned three Emmy nominations for her performance and won in 2016 on her second nomination.

She plays Sarah Manning, a woman who assumes the identity of a dead woman who looks exactly like her. But it does not stop there, as Sarah soon discovers she is one of many genetically identical clones caught in a huge conspiracy. Alongside her foster brother Felix and fellow clones Alison and Cosima, also played by Maslany, she must uncover the truth behind their creation while evading dangerous enemies.

Orphan Black is the #7 show on Netflix in the US! Thank you to all you sestras out there for making this happen! And to everyone who is discovering the show for the first time: Welcome to the trip! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hK2hF5n9pF — Orphan Black Source🔬 (@theobsource) September 3, 2025

Orphan Black: Critical Acclaim & Fan Praise

The critics loved Orphan Black, giving all five seasons a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with season two hitting 98%. Fans, however, often hail the pilot episode as the absolute best. The first episode sets up intrigue and twists while showcasing Maslany’s incredible range, convincing many that she’s one of the decade’s best actors.

One user tweeted, “Orphan Black is now streaming on Netflix and I highly recommend it. It’s one of the greatest shows ever.”

#OrphanBlack Orphan Black is now streaming on Netflix and I highly recommend it. It’s one of the greatest shows ever. pic.twitter.com/H8sLZqagGr — Derrick Walker Jr (@DerrickWalkerJ2) September 12, 2025

Another added, “I swear ever since the US Netflix poster that Orphan Black clip/trailer I am seeing even more tweets from new fans the renaissance is getting even bigger & louder I love it so much”

I swear ever since the US Netflix poster that Orphan Black clip/trailer I am seeing even more tweets from new fans the renaissance is getting even bigger & louder I love it so much 🖤💚#OrpanBlack #CloneClub pic.twitter.com/H7UJhWJdf4 — Ryan 🖤 Orphan Black renaissance (@SestrasUnite) September 8, 2025

A third wrote, “Binge watching “Orphan Black” on @netflix. Tatiana Maslany is beyond brilliant. so good…,” while someone else said, “Orphan Black on netflix 10/10. im HOOKED to the screen !”

binge watching “Orphan Black” on @netflix. Tatiana Maslany is beyond brilliant. so good… — Brandon Micah Trowbridge (@Damian_Hanover) September 8, 2025

Orphan Black on netflix 10/10 😭 im HOOKED to the screen ! — ᗪIᗰᑭᒪEᔕ🫦 (@Kiyaathegem) September 12, 2025

All five seasons of Orphan Black are now streaming on Netflix.

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Emmy Awards 2025: From The Studio To Severance, Here Are The Year’s 5 Biggest Winners & Where To Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News