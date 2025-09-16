The winners of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards have already been announced, honoring the best television titles that aired between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025. This year’s ceremony took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Studio and The Pitt took home the trophies for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series, respectively, while Adolescence claimed the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

When combined with their Creative Arts Emmy victories, the following shows emerge as the top five biggest Emmy winners of the year, and here’s where you can stream them online:

1. The Studio

Total Emmy Wins: 13

13 Directors – Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg

– Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Streaming Platform – Apple TV+

Plot: The comedy-drama follows Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, and a passionate film enthusiast who tries to find a balance between making good films and the studio’s corporate aims.

2. The Penguin

Total Emmy Wins: 9

9 Creator – Lauren LeFranc

– Lauren LeFranc IMDb Rating – 8.6/10

– 8.6/10 Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: Set after the events of the 2022 film The Batman, the crime drama series follows Oswald Cobb, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), who tries to take control of Gotham’s criminal underworld.

3. Adolescence

Total Emmy Wins: 8

8 Director – Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham

– Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Streaming Platform – Netflix

Plot: The British psychological drama revolves around a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of a schoolmate. What follows is a series of intense interrogations by the cops and a forensic psychologist, and a curious attempt to understand what led to the horrendous act of violence.

4. Severance

Total Emmy Wins: 8

8 Director – Ben Stiller

– Ben Stiller IMDb Rating – 8.7/10

– 8.7/10 Streaming Platform – Apple TV+

Plot: The dystopian sci-fi thriller follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), an employee at the biotech company Lumon Industries, whose workers have undergone a procedure that separates their work memories from their personal lives.

5. SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Total Emmy Wins: 8

8 Director – Liz Patrick

– Liz Patrick IMDb Rating – 7.8/10

– 7.8/10 Streaming Platform – NA

Plot: The three-hour TV special celebrates the 50th anniversary season of the iconic sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

snl50 bts 📸✨ Rewatch the Anniversary Special TONIGHT at 7:30 ET on @nbc pic.twitter.com/xezX71DIef — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) June 8, 2025

On the other hand, if we consider only the Primetime Emmy wins and exclude the Creative Arts awards, Adolescence leads with six wins, followed by The Pitt with three, and Hacks and Severance with two each.

