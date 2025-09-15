Emmys 2025: Owen Cooper created a sensation with his performance in the Netflix limited drama series Adolescence. The gripping subject matter caught everyone’s attention, and it is now being rewarded for being such an outstanding show at the 77th Emmy Awards 2025. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The psychological drama was created by Jack Thome and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini. Graham also appeared in the series as Jaimie Miller’s father. The series became popular because each episode was shot in one continuous take.

Owen Cooper becomes the youngest male actor to win an Emmy award.

Owen Cooper, as the 13-year-old Jamie Miller, won much praise and accolades for his portrayal in Adolescence. He received his ultimate award by winning the Emmy this year. He was at the 77th Emmy Awards 2025 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. He is only 15 years old.

Cooper is the youngest-ever male winner, and Adolescence was his screen debut. He broke Scott Jacoby’s record as the youngest male actor to win an Emmy in the acting category. At 16 years of age, he won for The Certain Summer in 1973 in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.

Owen Cooper is a first-time #EMMY winning actor at the age of 15.

pic.twitter.com/UVnTlAHpVy — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 15, 2025

How many awards did Adolescence win at the Emmys 2025?

According to Netflix‘s X handle, Adolescence won 8 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty also won the Emmys for their outstanding performances. Stephen, Erin, and Owen are all first-time Emmy winners. Indian viewers can watch the prestigious 77th Emmy Awards 2025 on JioHotstar.

What is Adolescence about?

The story revolves around 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is taken into custody following the murder of a girl at his school.

For more updates on the Emmys 2025, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Devon Encourages Lily, Billy Suffers A Setback, While Victor Multi-Tasks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News