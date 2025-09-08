Netflix scored a major win with a mini-series that Stephen King himself once recommended, and fans still talk about it for delivering one of the most shocking jump scares ever put on screen. Add to that a 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and a cast filled with familiar names, and it is easy to see why this show continues to grab attention.

What is The Show About?

The show, named The Haunting of Hill House is a horror drama that follows the Crain family and an ill-fated summer in 1992. The Crains – Hugh and Olivia, move into a vast Hill House with their five children, Steven, Shirley, Theo, Luke, and Nell, to fix and sell it to pay for their dream home and a hopeful new life.

But from the very beginning, things go wrong. The family becomes aware of what they hope are just odd quirks of the house. The previously normal disturbances become overtly supernatural and terrifying until they reach a horrible tragedy that separates the family.

The story is told in two timelines: the siblings as children experiencing the horrors of Hill House and decades later as adults, all impacted by the traumas of the past, the deepest rooted in Hill House.

If you plan on rewatching The Haunting of Hill House this month be warned this jump scare is: – still terrifying

The Haunting of Hill House combines psychological insight with genuine haunted house chills, but it is much more than horror as it is a story of grief, memory, and the unshakeable bonds of family, even in the face of unthinkable darkness.

Mike Flanagan is The Director of the Show

The series, The Haunting of Hill House, reimagines Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel. King admired the way director Mike Flanagan handled the material, even calling it close to genius. Flanagan has a history with King’s work, having adapted Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, and is now set to bring The Life of Chuck to the screen.

“THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, revised and remodeled by Mike Flanagan. I don’t usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great. Close to a work of genius, really. I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure,” King previously tweeted on X.

What Did Critics and Audiences Think of the Show

Critics were impressed with how Hill House builds tension, calling it a ghost story with a payoff worth the wait. Viewers, meanwhile, cannot forget that one particular scare. Many have admitted they physically jumped, screamed, and shielded their faces. Some call it the best jumpscare they have ever experienced, the kind that hits when you least expect it.

One viewer tweeted, “Whoever wonders what is being played in the TV is called “The Haunting of Hill House”. It’s a Netflix show of 10 episodes. I’ve watched it like 6 times. I think it’s a masterpiece! Very recommended!” Another added, “The Haunting Of Hill House on Netflix is really, really good. You care about the characters and it’s a really well paced horror/drama. The fact it’s a TV show rather than a film really gives it a chance to breathe. Love how many ghosts they hide in the background throughout too.”

A third said, “Forget movies…you need to watch the Haunting of Hill House on Netflix. Scary asf. The scariest I’ve ever watched.” Someone else wrote, “I would classify myself as a horror movie enthusiast. I’ve seen them all. I’ve seen some jump scares. Episode 8 of The Haunting of Hill House -THE jump scare! #HauntingofHillHouse”

The Haunting of Hill House remains available to stream on Netflix, and for those who have yet to watch, the scare everyone talks about is waiting.

