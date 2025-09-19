Netflix’s hit show, Bridgerton, wrapped its third season last year and fans have been eagerly waiting for the next chapter ever since. The show has continued to satisfy viewers’ cravings for romantic escapism since it first began in 2020 by delivering stories around themes of love, friendship, scandals, and s*xual tensions all within the Regency era.

Bridgerton ignited a passion for British period dramas as it took viewers back to the time of courtship strolls, strategic royal marriages, and grand balls. Whether the characters lose their heads in war or their hearts in love, such regal storylines are bound to captivate the viewers imagination. So for those who are yearning for a similar genre while waiting for Bridgerton Season 4, we will suggest 8 British period pieces for your next binge session!

8. Emma (2020)

Streaming On: JioHotstar, Zee5, Prime Video

JioHotstar, Zee5, Prime Video IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Director: Autumn de Wilde

Plot: This 2020 version of the 1996 original film adapted from Jane Austen’s famous novel of the same name stars Anya Taylor-Joy. It offers a modern and satirical twist on frivolities of high society, contrasting the ‘90s version. This movie blends bright and dazzling colors with intimacy and interiority more directly instead of vintage and sentimental aesthetics. The movie was nominated for two Academy Awards and featured Callum Turner, Miranda Hart, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, Josh O’Connor, and others. The original Emma follows the humorous and often misguided matchmaking efforts of a well-meaning but incredibly snobbish young socialite with commitment issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑Always Period Dramas (@alwaysperioddramas)

7. Mary & George (2024)

Streaming On: Prime Video (US)

Prime Video (US) IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Creator: D.C. Moore

Plot: Based on Benjamin Woolley’s 2017 non-fiction book The King’s Assassin, Mary & George is set in the 17th century and delivers plenty of intrigue for those missing Bridgerton. The show follows Mary Villiers, played by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, the Countess of Buckingham who cleverly grooms her queer son George, played by handsome Nicholas Galitzine, to charm King James I, (Tony Curran) and amass power and wealth for their family. This seven-part LGBTQ show was created by D.C. Moore and also stars Laurie Davidson, Trine Dyrholm, and Nicola Walker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore)

6. My Lady Jane (2024)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Creator: Gemma Burgess

Plot: My Lady Jane is a modern period drama that blends with historical fantasy. The show is set in 16th-century Victorian England and revisits the story of the real Lady Jane Grey who is unwillingly thrust into a marriage of convenience with a dashing, rakish lord with a dangerous secret, and must face the challenges of the court together. The show portrays a fictionalized account of the actual Lady Jane and gives her a better ending than her real life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Lady Jane (@myladyjaneonprime)

5. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023)

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Creator: Shonda Rhimes

Plot: If you loved Bridgerton, the prequel spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is no doubt a must-watch for you. The show devours the story of young Queen Charlotte and King George. From their wedding day when they were strangers to their heart-wrenching love story, this mini-series will leave you gushing, laughing, and weeping over the truly epic tale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bell (@jasonbellphoto)

4. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Joe Wright

Plot: Pride & Prejudice is among the evergreen period movies that will never fade its originality. The 2005 film is based on the 1813 novel of the same name by Jane Austen, with Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen taking the lead role to bring this classic tale to life. Knightley stars as Elizabeth Bennet, a fearless and outspoken lady, while MacFadyen stars as the reserved and wealthy Mr. Darcy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Pictures (@universalpictures)

3. Little Women (2019)

Streaming On: Prime Video, SonyLIV

Prime Video, SonyLIV IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Greta Gerwig

Plot: Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is a female-driven tale that would perfectly resonat with viewers who love Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton. The movie revisits the classic story of four sisters, delving into the complexities of being a woman in the late 1800s. Jo’s feminist ideals and passion for writing are reminiscent of Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton. While Meg’s debutante ball may not rival Queen Charlotte’s, this film offers a satisfying Bridgerton fix. Besides, you get Timothee Chalamet as Laurie, what more can you ask?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by intr90s (@intr90s)

2. The Crown (2016)

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Creator: Peter Morgan

Plot: The Golden Globe Award-winning Netflix show is set in the 20th century, excluding the final season. The Crown serves as a masterpiece period drama. It offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the British monarchy, chronicling the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The role of titular Queen Elizabeth II was played by multiple stars including Olivia Colman, Claire Foy, and Imelda Staunton. The show concluded in December 2023 and is popularly known for its rotating cast every two seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

1. Downton Abbey (2010)

Streaming On: JioHotstar, Prime Video

JioHotstar, Prime Video IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Creator: Julian Fellowes

Plot: Downton Abbey is a treat to British period dramas. The historical drama spanned six seasons and three film adaptations. The show offers a plethora of scandal, family drama, and intrigue set against the backdrop of Edwardian-era Britain. The acerbic quips of Maggie Smith as Dowager Countess Violet Crawley are a highlight, but the show also features standout performances from Phyllis Logan, Michelle Dockery, Brendan Coyle, Elizabeth McGovern, and Hugh Bonneville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downton Abbey (@downtonabbey_official)

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: A Hidden Sci-Fi Gem On Disney+ Has Fans Hooked & Even Stephen King Calls It ‘Totally Engrossing’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News