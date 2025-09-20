The previous episode of General Hospital saw Lulu help an accident victim who turned out to be none other than Nathan. Meanwhile, Jason voiced his regrets after Monica’s death while Elizabeth delivered some bad news to Drew. Danny issued a plea and then lastly, Gio came through for Emma.

From surprising phone calls and debrief sessions to emotional goodbyes and questionings, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sonny and Carly getting sad news. Is this about Monica’s death? Anna receives shocking intel. What case is this related to? Cody has Brook Lynn’s number. What will he do about this? Molly confides in Alexis, but about what? Lastly, Britt is shaken, but why?

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

When Lulu seeks out Tracy, is this related to Monica’s death? Drew issues new orders. But to whom? Martin or Kai? Britt feels guilty, but is this about Jason? Martin makes a mysterious phone call. What new cards are up his sleeve? Up next, Anna and Felicia debrief. What intel will they share?

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Tracy tempts fate while Ned and Brook Lynn have a heart-to-heart. Will this bring the family even closer together? Trina has questions for Jordan. How will she respond to the Quartermaine matriarch? When Portia seeks out Isaiah, is this about their romance? Felicia frets about James. What’s next?

Thursday, September 25, 2025

The Quartermaines and the community of Port Charles say goodbye to Monica. How emotional and heartwarming will this be for the town? Will it bring the people together and help them connect with each other?

Friday, September 26, 2025

The week’s final episode sees the touching celebration of Monica’s life continuing. And then to make things more chaotic and dramatic, a surprise guest shakes things up. Is this going to be Nathan? How will everyone truly react to him being alive? Right after Britt was revealed as alive. Stay tuned.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Maggie Confronts Tony, Kayla Senses Stephanie, While Alex Helps Chanel & Felicity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News