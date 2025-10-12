Peacemaker ended its second season on a heavy note, tying itself directly to what lies ahead for the DCU. The final episode reveals a strange new dimension known as Salvation, discovered and immediately targeted by Rick Flag Sr. and his team. They plan to turn it into a metahuman prison unlike anything seen before. In the closing moments, Flag takes Christopher Smith and throws him into Salvation, using him as the first test subject before the place becomes the government’s new stronghold.

James Gunn Confirms Link Between Peacemaker & Man of Tomorrow

The twist has split viewer opinions, leaving many to wonder how this moment connects to the next phase of the DCU. James Gunn made it clear that this ending is not an empty tease. He explained that Salvation and the alliance between Rick Flag Sr. and Lex Luthor will directly lead into the next big chapter on screen, Man of Tomorrow, since Gunn has already made it clear there are no plans for Peacemaker season 3.

The film is expected to center on Luthor and Clark Kent teaming up against a threat bigger than both of them. That danger seems to be linked to Salvation and what Chris Smith encounters in its dark corners. This makes the events of the finale a crucial part of the larger DCU timeline.

James Gunn explains how the ‘PEACEMAKER’ S2 finale connects to ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’: “Where Chris is at the end, what’s happening between the government and the metahumans, Rick and Lex’s new partnership, and all their decisions… it’s all part of the future, MOT, and more.” pic.twitter.com/jqC6jBGH6Q — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) October 10, 2025

Other DCU Projects May Reflect The Prison Storyline

Before this plays out, other DCU projects like Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface will arrive. Supergirl might stay distant from this storyline, focusing on a cosmic narrative. Lanterns and Clayface, set on Earth, are more likely to reflect the growing tensions around metahumans and the prison project.

There is a chance Chris could be rescued during these stories, but the main resolution is expected to unfold in Man of Tomorrow, which is set to release on July 9, 2027. The new Checkmate organization has not been tied to this thread yet, although its growing presence in the DCU suggests it might come into play later.

For now, Peacemaker’s journey pauses here, but the stage is set for a much bigger story.

