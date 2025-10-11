The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will and Electra sharing a sweet moment amidst the Luna pregnancy chaos. Bridget arrives at Katie and Bill’s place for the test, which alarms Luna. Taylor and Brooke agreed that before Steffy was told, Luna should be safely behind bars.

From test results and marriage counselling to romance and confrontation, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they can tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 13, 2025

The first episode of the week features Bridget revealing the paternity test results to the family. What will it reveal? Is the baby Will’s or not? How will this change the equation between Will and Electra? And how will it change the plans of the family? Next, Deputy Chief Baker arrives to re-arrest Luna.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

When Deacon reaches out for help with his marriage to Sheila, will this change the game for him? Katie shocks Luna when she tells her that she and Bill will get custody of her baby. What new plotting will she delve into now? Finn confirms he wants justice no matter what. So what’s next?

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Deacon begins therapy sessions with Taylor. Will this bring them closer together and ruin his marriage to Sheila? Brooke confides to Ridge how happy she is in her marriage and what she wants for Taylor’s future. Is this the start of a truce between them? Sheila visits Deacon at Il Giardino.

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Deacon’s pain saddens Deke, and he confides in his sister Hope. Will the siblings help their father deal with his anger towards Sheila? Ridge and Brooke share a passionate kiss. When Deke secretly slips his portfolio into the stack of designer submissions at Forrester, will it work?

Friday, October 17, 2025

The final episode of the week features Deke introducing himself to Electra. Are the two going to work together at Forrester now? Will struggles to understand why Luna targeted him. Will he confront her about her evil and psychotic intentions? Lastly, Finn confronts Li over her decisions.

