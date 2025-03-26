Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt starrer sci-fi film, The Electric State, is ruling the hearts of the viewers on Netflix. The movie has lost a small amount of views, maintaining a stronghold. It was released on Netflix earlier this month and completed in two weeks. The film by the Avengers filmmaker Anthony and Joe Russo reportedly has a massive budget. Keep scrolling for more.

According to reports, the film was initially announced in 2017 with Andy Muschetti, and in 2020, the Russo brothers were signed as its directors. It reportedly has a hefty budget of $320 million, one of the most expensive films ever. It features Brown and Pratt in the lead roles alongside an impressive supporting cast comprising Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci. Some of these actors have worked with the Russo brothers in the MCU movies.

The Electric State received negative reviews, including just 16% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The collective critics’ consensus states, “Lumbering along like a giant automaton, The Electric State has plenty of hardware to back it up but none of the spark that’d make it come to life.” However, the viewers are enjoying this sci-fi adventure pic as they gave it a strong 70%. In Netflix’s weekly global chart for 17-23 March, the movie has garnered 22.5 million views and is #1 in 53 countries. This is its second week in the Top 10. The film has been watched for 4.8 million hours.

The movie was released on Netflix on March 14 and was also at the #1 spot in its debut week. It generated 25.2 million views in the debut week and was watched for 5.38 million hours. The sci-fi flick has beaten The Twister: Caught In The Storm, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Kraven the Hunter, and A Quiet Place: Day One to occupy the #1 spot in this week’s top 10 list of Netflix.

Before it was released on Netflix, the film had its world premiere on February 24, 2025, at Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre in LA. It is loosely based on the 2018 novel by Simon Stalnhag. The Electric State is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

