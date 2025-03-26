Genoa City has its own set of issues and troubles plaguing the residents. From abductions and captivity to love triangles and secrets, there’s plenty of exciting tracks to look forward to. The previous episode saw Victor share some valuable intel with Lily while embroiled in his own corporate battles.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Phyllis found themselves in a strange place, and Devon received troubling news. Here’s what viewers can expect from the March 26, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and award-winning daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 26, 2025

The episode on Wednesday will feature Nikki and Jack sharing a difference of opinion. The two might be former spouses but they are good friends who are supportive and caring about one another without any past burdens and baggage. But they are not the biggest fans of each other’s spouses. Jack and Victor have been enemies forever and Nikki and Diane don’t get along.

Though they are mostly on the same page and have maintained a bond over the years, their partners can often be clashing points. When they have a difference of opinion, could it be about Victor? Or maybe about Diane? Or maybe even about how Victor absolutely detests their friendship and bond? How will they navigate this difference while maintaining their affinity?

Uo next, Kyle and Claire break the rules. The two have been romancing one another for a while now and even though Calire’s grandfather Victor has made it clear that he disapproves of them, they are still together and stronger than ever. When they decide to break the rules, what is up their sleeve? And how will this affect their bond or lead to consequences?

Lastly, Sharon helps Traci connect the dots about Alan. Traci might have been happy about getting proposed to and planning her wedding with Alan but his recent behavior has made her suspicious. The alerts on his phone and his evasion when being confronted has rung warning bells in her mind.

Especially since the breach messages were about a clinic and she later found out Sharon and Phyllis were abducted and kept captive in a clinic. To add to it, he has been behaving oddly recently. Changing up his plans and acting out of character. When Sharon helps Traci connect the dots about Alan, will they be able to figure out that Alan was the actual kidnapper?

Or will they figure out something else instead? Will this trigger more trouble in Traci’s mind? Will she decide to postpone their wedding due to all of the doubts? Or will Alan find a way to spin a web of lies and deceit again?

