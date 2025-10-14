In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Holly and Maggie faced a heartfelt parting. On the other hand, Brady shared life-changing news with Tate about Tesoro not being his child. Marlena questioned Rachel while EJ agreed to Cat’s request. And then lastly, Chad and Jennifer clashed it out.

The drama, confrontation, chaos, secrets, revelations, and action are about to get spicy in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 14, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 14, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Belle worrying about Marlena. Is this about the on-and-off health of her mother? Or is she worried that Marlena is not telling her the full truth about what’s happening in her life at the moment? Up next, Susan urges EJ to have patience. But will he even listen to her?

After all, patience has never been his strong suit, and he always wants his plans to work out as soon as possible. Is he being impatient about the clinic or something else? Meanwhile, Theo shocks Abe. His return back home has shaken things up, and he has been making some strong decisions.

Now that he has decided he wants to work for DiMera Enterprises after getting the offer from Tony, things are about to get tense. Because Abe will not be happy about it. Paulina may have supported Theo in this new venture, but Abe is simply not going to be easily convinced about this.

Is Abe going to forbid him from doing so? Will Theo even listen? Will this cause issues between them? Elsewhere, Xander apologizes to Sarah. After their intimate night, they have reignited things, and it has helped them see one another’s side in a different light. Apologies are rolling in from Xander.

Will Sarah forgive him for the mistakes he previously made? Will they get back together? And then lastly, Tony pulls the rug out from under Gabi. He made her do the dirty work to get proof against Titan, promising her he would absolutely give her the CEO position, but now he’s showing his true colors.

When he pulls the rug out from under her, how will Gabi deal with this level of betrayal? Will she be angry at herself for trusting Tony and giving him the proof he needed to reclaim the company? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to know more.

