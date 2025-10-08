The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Ari trying to cheer up Holly. On the other hand, Johnny and Chanel brainstormed ideas to find a way out of the whole mess. Sophia fooled Tate while Brady shared a theory with Sarah. And then last but not least, JJ opened up to Jada about Theo.

The drama, guilt, confusion, planning, brainstorming, and romance will intensify in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 8, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 8, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Xander, Philip, and Maggie facing off with Tony. The corporate drama between Titan and DiMera is escalating rapidly. And now, when Xander, Philip, and Maggie are set to face Tony and make a decision, which way will things lean? How will the decision fare?

What will happen, and how will it impact the companies and those who are involved in them? Up next, Johnny and Chanel get an assist from Rafe. It has been another challenging phase for the couple as they deal with allegations forced by Sophia upon Johnny. Thankfully, Holly cleared things for them.

And now they know that somebody is targeting them and used Holly for it. Johnny and Chanel are getting help from Rafe. How will this give them assistance? Meanwhile, Sarah comes to a realization. Sophia has been burying herself deeper every day with her constant lies and plotting.

Now Sarah has found out the result of the DNA tests, which confirmed that Tate is not Tesoro’s father. She is ready to confront Sophia about it. What will the next plan of action be? Will Sophia lie, change the topic, and deflect as she usually does? Or will she finally confess the truth?

Elsewhere, Holly swears Ari to secrecy. She has had enough of the mess that has been going on, be it her breakup with Tate due to Sophia or the fire that almost put her life in danger. And then there’s Sophia, who is using her photos to cause trouble in Johnny and Chanel’s life and adoption plans.

The drama is too much for her, and so Holly has decided to leave town. She even swore Ari to secrecy. Is this her attempt to keep Tate away from her? Lastly, Tate goes looking for Holly. But will he find out where she is? Keep watching The Days of Our Lives to know more!

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8: Five Superman Universe Cameos We Want In The Finale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News