The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Julie embracing a family member’s homecoming, which turned out to be Jeremy. On the other hand, Stephanie opened up to Alex while Paulina scolded EJ. Gwen and Cat caught up, and then last but not least, Chad worried about Thomas.

From planning and secrets to theories and surprising moves, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 6, 2025

The first episode of the week features Cat and Rafe making a plan. Will it even work? On the other hand, Kayla advises Jennifer. When Thomas confronts Chad, how will things fare? And then, Jeremy stuns Stephanie.

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Ari tries to cheer up Holly. But will she be successful in making her feel better amidst all the chaos? Johnny and Chanel brainstorm while Sophia fools Tate. Brady shares a theory with Sarah. Is this actually about Tesoro and Sophia? Meanwhile, JJ opens up to Jada. What exactly is this about?

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Xander, Philip, and Maggie face off with Tony. What will this altercation do? Johnny and Chanel get an assist from Rafe. Sarah comes to a realization. Is this about Xander and Philip? Holly swears Ari to secrecy. What is she sharing with her? When Tate goes looking for Holly, will things work out?

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Jennifer, Jack, and Julie reminisce about Jennifer’s 40 years in Salem. How emotional will this walk down memory lane be? When JJ remains troubled, who will comfort him? Chad breaks the hard truth to Cat. How will she react to it? When Thomas makes a bold request, what will it be about?

Friday, October 10, 2025

The final episode of the week features Holly preparing to take a trip. Brady, Johnny, and Chanel compare notes. Will they be able to catch Sophia in her schemes? Ari updates Tate while Sarah confides in Kayla. And then last but not least, Leo and Javi worry about Tesoro. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more.

