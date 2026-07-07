Days Of Our Lives Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Lexie is beyond furious with EJ

Cat goes through Marlen’s hypnosis

Chanel and Theo connect over experiences

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Leo trying to calm Gwen. On the other hand, Brady and Kristen clashed over Rachel. Meanwhile, Sarah shared her worry with Xander. Elsewhere, a mysterious clue could save Holly from her crisis. And last but not least, Johnny confronted EJ.

DOOL Spoilers (Tuesday, July 7, 2026): Episode #15416

Chanel & Theo bond; Stephanie vows to Alex

Chanel and Theo may have their plates full with a lot to deal with, but they have some similar experiences that they are beginning to bond over. When the two discuss betrayal and their journeys, their connection grows. On the other hand, Stephanie is sure about standing by her husband Alex’s side.

Lexie lashes out at EJ

Meanwhile, Lexie has had enough. She is sick and tired of everything that has been going on. The fact that the serum that resurrected her has side effects that could affect her in a big way has been weighing on her mind. She is furious at EJ for using her as a guinea pig for his experiments.

The symptoms she is feeling have not been easy, and she wants EJ and Rold to fix the mess they started when they began experimenting on her to bring her back to life. Being alive and then potentially losing it again would destroy her, and she is not okay with it. How will her confrontation fare?

Cat undergoes hypnosis with Marlena

And then lastly, Cat is set to undergo hypnosis with Marlena. She hoped to get back her memories through this process and is willing to give this a try. Both she and EJ have a past connection in Italy, but neither of them has a clear remembrance of what it was. Will this session help her remember?

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: What did Theo and Chad find in the chess set?

A: Theo and Chad found a key in Stefano’s chess set.

Q: Who is Chad going on dates with right now?

A: Chad is going on dates with Belle at the moment.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Monday, July 6, 2026): Holly Could Be Saved By A Clue, Sarah Shares Her Worry While Johnny Confronts EJ

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